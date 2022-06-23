Kate seems to have taken a style cue from the fictional icon, Carrie Bradshaw. Photo / Getty Images

Kate Middleton has made an unexpected nod to Sex and the City.

The Duchess of Cambridge is now a literal work of art after posing for her first official joint portrait with Prince William, and it seems she took a style cue from the fictional fashion icon, Carrie Bradshaw.

The royal couple stood close together in the portrait with the duke looking dapper in a classic suit and blue tie while the duchess opted for an elegant green ensemble, but People Magazine reported it is her shoes that are capturing the eye of some SATC fans.

The duchess wore a pair of green satin Manolo Blahnik's, the shoes Bradshaw famously wore when she married her love interest, Mr Big in the first Sex and the City film.

The only difference was Bradshaw had the elegant pointy toe shoe in a blue satin as it was her "something blue" for her walk down the aisle.

The duchess paired the iconic shoes with a shimmering green dress made by The Vampire's Wife which she had previously worn in March 2020 during a royal visit to Dublin with the duke.

Carrie Bradshaw wore the same pair of shoes but in blue when she married Mr Big. Photo / Supplied

The garment appears to be a royal Family favourite as Princess Beatrice was seen wearing a very similar dress when she attended her close friend Ellie Goulding's wedding in 2019.

The duchess accessorised her simple but elegant look with sentimental jewellery. She wore a set of pearl and diamond earrings that previously belonged to Princess Diana, and around her wrist, she wore a three-strand pearl bracelet, which Diana famously wore with her "Elvis" outfit.

Kate's outfit was finalised with the Duchess of Cambridge brooch - that shares a name with her title, marking the first time she has publicly worn the piece.

William and Kate visited the University of Cambridge's Fitzwilliam Museum this week for the unveiling of their first official joint portrait, by award-winning British portrait artist Jamie Coreth.

Princess Beatrice wore a similar dress by The Vampire's Wife in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Taking to Instagram, Coreth said, "A surreal and extraordinary experience to have had my painting of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge unveiled today at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge."

Adding, "It has been the most extraordinary privilege of my life to be chosen to paint this picture."

Meanwhile, the duke and duchess posted a picture of the unveiling on their Twitter account with the caption, Delighted to see this new portrait unveiled at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge today!"

The portrait was commissioned by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund on the couple's 10th wedding anniversary last year, as a gift for the county.