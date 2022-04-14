Have you ever wondered what your partner's taste in TV shows says about them? Wonder no more. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

It's Easter this weekend and that can only mean two things – hours of binging TV shows and scoffing chocolate.

And while this holiday comes every year, not many people know that it can also be a fantastic time for some inner reflection. Specifically, reflecting on what shows you are watching and what they might say about your life - if you have Dirty Dancing you might be giving off major "recently broken up with" vibes.

But have you ever stopped to consider what your partner or potential lover's favourite TV says about them? Didn't think so.

So buckle in Easter bunnies, it's time to stuff chocolate and hot cross buns in your face while you sit back and judge what your partner's, friends', and even exes' taste in shows says about them.

What their favourite TV show says about them:

New Girl

Iconic show, iconic characters, just iconic in general. And no, my editor who has allocated each member of staff a character from the show did not make me say that - or did she?

If your person gets a laugh from an episode of New Girl, then chances are you have a super chill lover on your hands, who knows how to have fun - True American anyone? They are probably hilarious, empathetic with a short attention span and a genuinely good soul. If you ever break up with this legend, be sure to send them a copy of Dirty Dancing and a bottle of pink wine.

Game of Thrones

If their favourite TV show is GOT you need to hustle your fine butt out of there because that is a red flag if ever I've seen one. However, if you enjoy watching the show with them, this is some kind of victory. You found each other - hurrah.

No, I've never watched a full episode of GOT but I believe that's to my credit. The show gives vibes of someone who spends way too much time in a vape store and has a loyalty card at Hunting & Fishing. If you don't plan on spending weekends lugging a wild boar on your back, while your girls enjoy Waiheke wines, then hard pass.

Rick and Morty/Futurama/Adventure Time/BoJack Horseman etc

Stoner vibes bro, huge stoner vibes. As a functioning adult, the only reason someone would be able to not only sit through an episode of these shows but actually like them is if they are under the influence of those mind-altering green leaves.

While this might sound like a good time, once you hit the bedroom you can be sure of one thing - floor mattress and no top sheet in sight.

Any Netflix original series

They are a hard worker who couldn't care less what they're watching and simply need a minute to escape the land of the living. They're a catch and they probably have a Sharesies account.

They have a life plan, great style, know basic pop culture, but don't know who Pete Davidson is dating right now. I have no explanation for this but probably the best person you will ever meet.

The Office

Despite the mountains of quality memes this show has produced, particularly the American version, Michael Scott impersonations and knowing every line from the show is not a legitimate personality trait.

If your lover is into The Office and you've found yourself thinking "ew, that's a bit unoriginal mate, do you even have a personality?" you're not alone. Time to remind them that the world has moved on and maybe they should too.

They are living in the past and probably still keep notes in a box from their ex. Seriously, go check their wardrobe right now, they will be in between the PS1 and scrapbook their high school friends made them.

Sex and the City

Probably super glamorous, hot, loves cosmopolitans, has terrible luck with men and likely writes a dating column for the NZ Herald. Kidding. if your partner loves SATC they have probably based their life on it and have a core group of friends - with no intention of making any more.

They love shopping and can't help but wonder if they have unrealistic expectations for the future. Beware, though, this personality type gives off main character energy, and you might forever be a supporting role.

Friends

Friends is like the sweetheart of American sitcoms, there is no way you can't like it. But if they don't then there is a chance they are big into real niche short films and honestly big into being a buzzkill.

Friends lovers will flock to each other and you are having trouble spotting one at a party, you will find them next to the food table not sharing food, cracking Chandler-style jokes, with Rachel good looks and Ross style awkwardness. I love them already.

Grey's Anatomy

What are we on now? Season 17? 18? It's TV's version of the NOW That's What I Call Music albums.

If your partner's favourite show is Grey's Anatomy and they religiously watch every new episode that comes out, chances are they love drama. Please check the state of your relationship because I'm going to take a wild guess and say just like relationships in the show, it's toxic.

Your partner likely enjoys sex in public places but will pick a fight on the way home because you thanked the barmaid at the club a little "too enthusiastically" in what she refers to as "eye f***ing".

Now while my advice comes from experience, and crowdsourcing, there is one exception - if you like the same weird show they do, then congrats you found your lobster.

So Happy Easter you little love birds. Enjoy watching your favourite TV shows and taking advantage of the Easter eggs and the bonus screen time. We see you Netflix and yes, we are still watching.

