The Dating Diaries: The essential holiday boyfriend guide

Lola Shaw explains why you should call the woke guy, the old dude and the one who nearly made the All Blacks. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion:

Guess whose back and better than ever?? Not your ex!

Going through the holiday season being single is hard. You're surrounded by rom-coms, gift guides telling you what to buy your better half, and mum on your case about wanting grandkids. It's enough to make you reply to that text from your ex, but please, for the love of your own personal growth, do not.

Yes, it's great having someone to escape to when the family politics get too much and even the crappy present is exciting, but trust me when I say, this will leave a bigger carbon footprint than your hangover.

While you're reading our fabulous Christmas gift guide, you should also read the sequel below.

HOLIDAY BOYFRIEND GUIDE: Instead of texting your ex, text one of these guys.

The nice guy from your hometown

You know the one I'm talking about, what's his name? Jack? Liam? Brad? Mr Nice Guy who is not only a cutie but has a steady job and no one has a bad word to say about him. Nana will love him at Christmas dinner.

The one who almost made the All Blacks

His Christmas present to you is in a Nike box since the only alone time you'll have together is on your morning daily runs (because he has to stay fit in case Fossie calls). You'll be amazed and jealous about how quickly he can hoover down a McDonald's Family Pack and still have a six-pack underneath it all and even though you don't understand all his rugby chat, his strict workout regime is helping you have a hot girl summer.

The woke guy

He probably has a man bun, glasses, and wears Birkies. He's vegan and does yoga every morning and only drinks Kombucha. He thinks he will save the planet by only showering every three days and your New Years will be spent camping under the stars. He will either awaken you or make you stick to your five Starbucks a day.

The old dude

He savours his 750ml Ata Rangi Pinot Noir instead of sculling it like your mates with a 3 litre goon bag. You'll know what to buy him for Christmas because his signature look is a floral shirt and R.M Williams boots and nothing will take your mind off that text from your ex like introducing a man your Dad's age to your family.

The backup boy

He's always there, your trusted confidante with a bottle of wine in one hand and tissues in the other. He'll tell you if you look hot or like a train-wreck and is your emergency contact when shit hits the fan. You love him even though his hair is better than yours and he enjoys your closet more than you do.

The player

He invented the flirting tactic "hot and cold" luring you into his games because the challenge here is how to figure him out. He runs away from commitment and doesn't deal with emotions. He sees himself as Hugh Hefner or Dan Bilzerian and even though he's in your DM's one minute and in your best friend's the next, he's a good distraction from your ex's text.

Your besties

If no one has told you this already, your validation/success/happiness DOES NOT depend on you having a boyfriend. Forget about dating this summer. Instead spend time with your besties who make you understand why Carrie Bradshaw said - it's that friends are our soulmates and guys are just people to have fun with.

Merry Christmas!