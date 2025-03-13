Advertisement
The comfort zone trap: Why playing it safe is holding you back

By Katia Vlachos
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

We convince ourselves that staying in place is the safest option. But is it? Photo / 123rf

Staying in your comfort zone avoids risk, but limits growth and breeds regret, says reinvention coach Katia Vlachos.

I once had a client – we’ll call her Anna – who had spent 10 years in the same job. It wasn’t fulfilling, but it had a steady pay cheque,

