Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

The Brokenwood Mysteries star Fern Sutherland: ‘I inhabit the grey areas of life. It’s a more dangerous place to hang out’

By Penny Lewis
8 mins to read
Fern Sutherland has added Muay-Thai fighter in training to her resume. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Fern Sutherland has added Muay-Thai fighter in training to her resume. Photo / Dean Purcell.

The Brokenwood Mysteries star Fern Sutherland tells Penny Lewis why she’s ready to do battle after a life-changing year.

When Fern Sutherland speaks to Reset two days after returning from a six-week stint in Thailand,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle