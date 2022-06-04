The best years of your life? How Covid scarred an entire generation

The young adults of "generation Covid" are finally moving on with their lives, two years after the pandemic threw their plans into disarray. By Rebecca Zhong

Your late teens and 20s are supposed to be the best years of your life. According to conventional wisdom, it's a decade or so marked by key milestones such as studying, travelling, falling in love, and building the foundations of a career. It's traditionally been seen as a chance to gobble up as many experiences as possible, before the heavy responsibilities of parenthood and financial commitments begin to limit your options.

The rising cost of living and changing cultural norms were already affecting these rites of passage before Covid came along. Young adults now live at home longer than they used to, for example. But another huge question mark is hanging over the current crop of 20-somethings: will they be permanently scarred by the pandemic, given how much it has already disrupted their relatively short lives?

In countries such as Canada, the US, Australia and Britain, where Covid has claimed many more victims than in New Zealand, red flags are already being raised. Numerous reports from psychologists, health officials, teachers, academics and social workers have pointed to worrying statistics, which appear to show many young people have been deeply unsettled.

But my own peer group – well-educated young adults from stable homes – tell a slightly different story. Sure, Covid has been tough, they say. But they have got used to life being tough. They are the generation who have been brought up to believe that climate change is going to be a catastrophe, and they fear they'll never be able to afford their own home. They also feel a huge weight of expectation from their parents and peers to be high achievers.

Auckland University students on campus in May 2021. Photo / Michael Craig

They know it's highly unlikely that Covid will kill them. But will it make them stronger? These are some of their stories.

Nikita Kent, 23

Before the pandemic began, Nikita Kent had her future well mapped out. In February 2020, she was based in Tokyo and about to catch a flight to Zhenjiang, China, to study Mandarin. After that, she planned to pursue her master's in one of the world's major cities.

As global concerns grew about the Covid outbreak in China, Kent decided to head back to Aotearoa. With limited options available, she quickly enrolled in a computer science course at Auckland University of Technology (AUT). "Thankfully, the AUT admin staff were quick and let me enrol with really short notice."

After five years of being away from home, she had little choice but to move back in with her parents.

While grateful she has been able to build on "hard skills" over the past two years, she is immensely relieved that New Zealand's borders are now open again. She is due to fly back to Japan this month, where she will be studying for a master's in economics at the University of Tokyo on a full academic scholarship.

Kent is firm in her belief that "there's so much you can learn and do while you're young, mobile and have no dependants". She feels, however, that she has already missed out on much of that potential growth.

"I am now 23, but I still feel like I'm 21 – like my character development has been frozen by two years. There is only so much you can develop when you're sitting at home all day."

Melissa, 22

Melissa (last name withheld) is a fourth-year law and arts student studying at the University of Auckland. She's a second-generation Chinese-Kiwi and the first in her immediate family to pursue tertiary education.

She has two younger siblings who dream of going to medical school and another who wants to study abroad. All are still at high school, and for the past two years her time has been divided between focusing on her online studies and acting as a home tutor for her siblings.

Melissa can't recall the last time she was able to see the surface of her family's dining table. For the past two years, it has been covered with NCEA study guides, computer monitors and bulky law textbooks. Last year, her family's Wi-Fi connection struggled to cope with all four siblings attending different online classes: "One of us was always lagging."

"I spent three months answering emails in my PJs," says law student Melissa. "By the end of my internship, I knew hardly any of my team members." Photo / Chris Montgomery, Unsplash

For Melissa, a persistent concern is whether she will be an attractive candidate for future employers. She has now spent half of her degree learning remotely. Even her recent summer internship was done completely online.

"The industry I'm hoping to enter is particularly competitive, so internships are a great way to help develop rapport with future employers," she says. "[But] I spent three months answering emails in my PJs. By the end of my internship, I knew hardly any of my team members."

She is worried about whether she has developed the social and practical skills that employers want. "I like to think that I'm a fast learner, but I've had limited opportunities to apply myself in a practical sense."

Josef Shadwell, 25

Josef Shadwell currently works as a communications and engagement adviser to the mayor of Lower Hutt. Although the job has good prospects, he doesn't plan to stay much longer. Like many of his mates, he has recently moved back in with his parents so he can save more money to travel overseas. In July, he plans to fly to London with almost 40 of his friends.

While the pandemic has pushed out the time frame for their "big OE", he remains grateful for everything New Zealand has done throughout the pandemic. "I'm happy that our Government was able to respond so well ... It allowed members of my family who were immunocompromised to be well looked after."

Although Josef Shadwell's job has good prospects, he doesn't plan to stay much longer. Photo / Mark Mitchell

But now that we seem to be past the worst of it, he is keen for new experiences. "Now that I've settled into a stable job, it may not seem like the smartest decision to leave, especially when I don't have a job lined up. But all my friends are in a similar boat. We've all started our careers and are choosing to walk away from them."

Nam Woon Kim, 24



In 2019, Nam Woon Kim visited Korea, where he was born, for the first time in 14 years. He knew instantly that he wanted to return there to live and work, but the pandemic disrupted his plans.

Kim has just finished as editor at AUT's student magazine, Debate, and has booked a flight to Cyprus, where he will be based for just over a month, before travelling on to mainland Europe.

He does not regard the past two years as a waste of time. "Doors that were open two years ago are still open now; the difference is now I have slightly more money. Although I would have loved to do a brief stint in Korea by now, it's not the biggest loss."

He started both his career and a new relationship during the pandemic, two things he doubts he would have done if the borders were open. He also believes he has picked up a lot of skills and has rediscovered his passion for writing.

Hazel Creevey, 20

In March 2020, Hazel Creevey was one of nearly 800 high school leavers looking forward to their first taste of independence in Auckland University student hall Waipārūrū. Like most young people moving out of home for the first time, she was excited about meeting fresh faces and making the most of her late teens.

Shortly after she left home, New Zealand entered its first Level Four lockdown and she made a snap decision to return to her parents' house. She was not alone in her decision: "Roughly two students on each floor decided to stay."

Her university experience has been nothing like it was portrayed in glossy brochures in her high school careers office. For a start, most of her education has taken place on a laptop screen. During Zoom calls with dozens of other students, most have their cameras turned off. Instead of lively discussions, she has had to endure sustained silences.

After completing two years of her conjoint arts and business degree, Creevey decided to step away from her studies and focus on her small business repurposing woollen blankets into jackets. But in July, she is due to return to her studies, this time at Yoobee College of Creative Innovation in Auckland, where she plans to complete a design certificate instead.

Although it is not uncommon for people to change paths while they are studying, Creevey wonders whether online learning and Covid can be divorced from her decisions. "I've always been someone who has performed well academically, but I also enjoy in-person and practical styles of learning, which is something online learning doesn't offer."

Covid fallout

People under the age of 30 have made up almost half of all Covid cases in New Zealand, even though they are estimated to make up less than a fifth of our total population.

Nearly 3000 Kiwis under the age of 30 have been hospitalised with Covid since last August, and 13 have died. While the mortality rate is much lower than for those aged over 60, some health professionals remain concerned that the long-term health effects of surviving Covid are still unclear.

People under the age of 30 have made up almost half of all Covid cases in New Zealand, even though they are estimated to make up less than a fifth of our total population. Photo / Dean Purcell

The long-term effects of the disruption to their education may also take time to show up. Many South Auckland schools reported up to a quarter of Year 12s and 13s working through lockdown, many of whom never made it back to the classroom.

Younger children have also been identified as vulnerable to the psychosocial impacts of Covid, as they lack developed coping strategies and emotional reactions. The longitudinal University of Auckland study Growing Up in New Zealand, which follows the lives of 6000 Kiwi children born in 2009 until they turn 21, found last year that nearly three-quarters reported a decrease in school satisfaction during the Covid restrictions, compared with school satisfaction scores at the age of 8.

Although tertiary students are now back in class, many have had to endure two years of online learning. New Zealand Union of Students' Associations president Andrew Lessells believes it will take a lot more work to rebuild the culture campuses once had.

Before the pandemic, it was commonplace for students to treat campus as a hangout spot, he says. But universities are now shifting to what he describes as a "fast-food campus", where students turn up for lectures, then leave immediately afterwards.

While this behaviour has been observed in polytechnics for quite some time, it's a new development for established universities that boast hundreds of clubs, societies and a student bar. "You've almost lost an entire generation of students understanding what the student culture is," says Lessells.

Enrolments have also been affected. The University of Auckland, AUT, University of Waikato, Massey University, Victoria University of Wellington and the University of Canterbury have all recorded a drop in domestic enrolments this year, following last year's spike.

It remains to be seen what enrolments will look like next year. With borders open again, many institutions are hoping international students will return. But many young Kiwis may also leave the country in search of work, or adventure.

A recent survey by tour company Contiki, conducted at the end of 2021, revealed that more than 61 per cent of young people planned on making international travel a priority in 2022. The survey, involving more than 1500 people between the ages of 18-35, also found 13 per cent of the Australians and Kiwis planned to quit their jobs for travel this year.

Unsurprisingly, the average booking age of New Zealanders planning a Contiki trip to Europe has risen by two years since 2019, from 23 to 25. It's the highest average age the company has seen in more than a decade.

Great expectations

For those like Josef Shadwell and Nam Woon Kim, the pandemic has rearranged the trajectory of their 20s. The opportunities and experiences are still there to be had, only later. Others have had irreplaceable milestones and experiences ripped away.

Hazel Creevey and her university friends will never be able to understand the excitement that comes with being a "fresher". But Creevey feels equally sad for high schoolers who missed out on their final years. "I enjoyed my last two years of high school so much; it's upsetting to think that others had to miss out on them."

Many South Auckland schools reported up to a quarter of Year 12s and 13s working through lockdown, many of whom never made it back to the classroom. Photo / Brett Phibbs

But how much truth is really behind your twenties being the "defining decade" of your life?

While law student Melissa agrees that your twenties are important for personal and professional development, she also believes that society's expectations are unrealistic. "There is an element of privilege rooted in the whole concept of an OE and living abroad," she says. "Culturally [in New Zealand], both of these things are a huge proponent of your 20s. But as a Chinese Kiwi, I do feel an unspoken duty of care towards my parents."

For her recent book, What Young People Want from Mental Health Services, University of Auckland clinical psychologist Kerry Gibson interviewed more than 400 young people prior to the pandemic. One of the biggest concerns they expressed was the relentless pressure to meet the expectations of others – their families and their peers.

"They felt like they needed to be achieving all the time and moving towards the expected goals and milestones for their age," says Gibson. While the pressure of moving out of home, getting a good job, seeing the world, building relationships and making a good life for themselves remains concrete, young people have to work harder than ever to achieve those things, she says.

"There is a myth that people in their 20s should be having the time of their lives – that they are young, free and can have anything they want."

She argues that conventional milestones tethered to your 20s were wildly out of touch before Covid, making them even more unachievable now. "Social and economic constraints make it difficult for most young people to have this easy life – and it is particularly unachievable for those young people who do not have the privilege of a family with money and connections," she says.

The idealisation of the 20s is something that runs deep in our culture, says Melissa. "I've heard in countless romcoms, social media and even from friends that this is the time that we should live it up before we have dependants and have to settle into real life. And while there is truth to this, I think it also ignores the fact that many of us, especially minority groups, have had "adult" responsibilities even before we were 18. We may have parents who can't speak English or younger siblings we have to care for when our parents work late."

She believes there needs to be greater openness towards how people choose to spend their 20s. A huge goal of hers is saving up for a house deposit, which is why she has chosen to live at home and make other compromises in her life.

"It's insane to think that there is still this pressure to get a degree, find a graduate job, work towards buying a home and travel the world all within a decade. The cost of living is astronomical; we need to make compromises. Different people value different things during this period."

She is not alone in her thinking. It's not that young people don't have an interest in achieving such milestones, says Shadwell, but that they're becoming increasingly difficult to reach.