The best organic wines to try this weekend

Organic viticulture is a growing trend among winemakers, and although the wines can cost a little more, they are free of synthetic chemical fertilisers, pesticides and herbicides. By Michael Cooper

Would you pay more for an organic wine compared with conventional wines made using synthetic chemical fertilisers, pesticides or herbicides? The organically certified wines reviewed here are mostly high-priced, although some can be bought for less than $20.

A study by the Gironde Chamber of Agriculture in Bordeaux found that organic grape growers typically harvest smaller crops. While saving on chemicals, they pay more for manual labour, and those lower grape yields result in increased production costs. Fortunately, many wine lovers in Western Europe are willing to pay an average premium of about €3 (NZ$5) for an organic bottling.

Aurum Mathilde Organic Central Otago Pinot Noir 2018 (5 Stars)

Invitingly perfumed, this hand-picked red was estate-grown at Lowburn, matured for a year in French oak barrels and bottled unfined and unfiltered. Bright ruby, it is sturdy, fleshy, sweet-fruited and very savoury, with concentrated, ripe cherry, plum, spice and nut flavours, showing impressive complexity, good tannin backbone and obvious cellaring potential. Best drinking 2023+. (14 per cent alc/vol) $55

Babich Select Blocks Organic Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2021 (4 Stars)

This regional blend is drinking well in its youth. Full-bodied, it has very satisfying depth of vibrant, ripe, tropical fruit flavours, fresh and dry. Good value. (13 per cent alc/vol) $20

Black Estate Home North Canterbury Pinot Noir 2020 (5 Stars)

This classy, fragrant red was estate-grown at Ōmihi, matured for a year in French oak casks and bottled unfined and unfiltered. Deep, bright ruby, it is mouthfilling, with generous cherry, plum and spice flavours. Complex, savoury, smooth and lingering, it is already delicious but is well worth cellaring. (13 per cent alc/vol) $45

Burn Cottage Vineyard Central Otago Pinot Noir 2019 (5 Stars)

Estate-grown in the foothills of the Pisa Range, this hand-picked, French oak-aged red is already delicious. Bright ruby, it is beautifully fragrant, mouthfilling and supple, with gentle acidity and generous, youthful cherry, plum and spice flavours. Notably refined and harmonious, it's a drink-now or cellaring proposition. (14 per cent alc/vol) $70

Carrick Organic Cairnmuir Terraces EBM Central Otago Chardonnay 2019 (5 Stars)

From a region producing increasingly fine, often underrated chardonnays, this is one of the best. EBM means "extended barrel maturation". Estate-grown at Bannockburn, it was fermented and matured for 18 months in French oak casks. Bright, light yellow/green, it is mouthfilling, very savoury and concentrated, with deep, complex flavours, vigorous and persistent. (14 per cent alc/vol) $47

Clos Henri Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2019 (5 Stars)

The Clos Henri Vineyard, near Renwick, is owned by Henri Bourgeois, a leading, family-owned producer in the Loire Valley. Hand-picked, it was mostly handled in tanks; 10 per cent of the blend was fermented and aged in French oak barrels. Bright, light lemon/green, it is weighty and fleshy, with concentrated tropical fruit flavours, showing good complexity, and a rich, dry, well-rounded finish. (13.5 per cent alc/vol) $34

Deep Down Marlborough Chardonnay 2021 (5 Stars)

This lovely wine was grown in the Wrekin Vineyard, in the Southern Valleys, and fermented and matured for nine months in French oak puncheons. Bright, light yellow/green, it is mouthfilling, with rich, ripe stonefruit flavours to the fore, finely integrated oak adding complexity, fresh acidity and lots of youthful vigour. Finely crafted, it's already delicious. (13.4 per cent alc/vol) $42

Dog Point Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2021 (5 Stars)

Hand-harvested in the Wairau Valley, this classy wine is vigorous and full-bodied, with intense, vibrant, tropical fruit flavours, a herbaceous undercurrent and a crisp, dry, lasting finish. A wine with a powerful presence, it's benchmark stuff. (13.5 per cent alc/vol) $28

Domaine Thomson Surveyor Thomson Central Otago Pinot Noir 2017 (5 Stars)

Still youthful, this fragrant, complex red was estate-grown at Lowburn. Full of personality, it is mouthfilling and savoury, with vibrant cherry, plum and spice flavours. Complex and slightly earthy, it has a moderately firm finish. Best drinking 2023+. (13 per cent alc/vol) $55

Felton Road Bannockburn Central Otago Riesling 2021 (5 Stars)

Estate-grown in the Elms Vineyard, this exquisite wine is light-bodied, intense and vivacious. It has fresh, penetrating, lemon/apple flavours, in a distinctly medium style with a crisp, finely balanced, lasting finish. Best drinking 2023+. (9.5 per cent alc/vol) $41

Fromm Vineyard Marlborough Pinot Noir 2019 (5 Stars)

Winemaker Hätsch Kalberer describes this distinctive red as "not a typical New World style, but the truest expression of terroir you could find". Grown in the Fromm Vineyard near Renwick, it was matured for 17 months in seasoned French oak barrels and bottled unfined and unfiltered. Well worth cellaring, it is a "serious" savoury wine, full coloured, with rich cherry, plum and spice flavours, and earthy notes adding complexity and good tannin backbone. (13.5 per cent alc/vol) $65

Greystone Thomas Brothers Waipara Valley Pinot Noir 2019 (5 Stars)

This powerful but not heavy red was grown in the steep, exposed Brothers Block and barrel-aged for 16 months. Deeply coloured, it is mouthfilling, with concentrated plummy, spicy flavours. Youthful and complex, it has a finely textured, lasting finish. Set for a long life, it's well worth cellaring to 2024 onwards. (14 per cent alc/vol) $99

Hans Herzog Marlborough Tempranillo 2017 (5 Stars)

This delicious red was estate-grown in the Wairau Valley and aged for the notably long period of three years in French oak casks. Full-bodied and sweet-fruited, it has rich plum, berry and spice flavours, with savoury notes adding complexity and a mellow, well-rounded finish. Drink now or cellar. (13.5 per cent alc/vol) $64

Kelly Washington Southern Valleys Marlborough Sémillon/Sauvignon Blanc 2018 (4.5 Stars)

This distinctive, vigorous white wine was hand-harvested, then fermented and aged in a concrete, egg-shaped tank. Bright, light yellow/green, it is medium to full-bodied, with strong, ripely herbaceous flavours, showing very good complexity and a fresh, dry, lingering finish. (12.5 per cent alc/vol) $35

Muddy Water Waipara Pinot Noir 2018 (4.5 Stars)

From vines planted in North Canterbury in 1993, this ruby-hued red was hand-picked and aged for over a year in French oak barriques. Floral and supple, it has complex, savoury, nutty flavours and a lengthy, harmonious finish. (14 per cent alc/vol) $39

Nanny Goat Vineyard Central Otago Pinot Noir 2020 (4.5 Stars)

Already highly approachable, this bright ruby red was grown at six sites around the region, with most of the grapes coming from Pisa and Lowburn in the Cromwell Basin. Matured in French oak barriques, it is mouthfilling and vibrantly fruity, with generous, ripe cherry, plum and spice flavours, showing good complexity, fresh acidity and finely balanced tannins. Best drinking 2023+. (13.5 per cent alc/vol) $43

Neudorf Home Block Moutere Chardonnay 2020 (5 Stars)

Grown in clay soils threaded with gravel, this classic Upper Moutere wine was hand-picked from mature vines, then fermented and lees-aged for a year in French oak barriques. Still youthful, it is a weighty, subtle wine with deep stonefruit flavours, a gentle seasoning with biscuity oak, slightly creamy notes and a finely poised, dry, lasting finish. Well worth cellaring to 2025+. (13.5 per cent alc/vol) $85

Paritua 21:12 2018 (5 Stars)

Set for a long life, this is a classy blend of cabernet sauvignon (65 per cent), merlot (20 per cent) and cabernet franc (15 per cent). It was estate-grown in the Bridge Pā Triangle in Hawke's Bay, and matured for two years in French oak barriques. Deeply coloured, it is a powerful, sturdy red, with a rich surge of ripe blackcurrant, plum and spice flavours. Seasoned with nutty oak, it has impressive complexity, fine tannins and a long, very harmonious finish. Best drinking 2024+. (14.5 per cent alc/vol) $130

Pyramid Valley North Canterbury Sauvignon+ 2021 (5 Stars)

Weighty and ageworthy, this is a "serious" style of sauvignon blanc. Bright, light lemon/green, it has rich, vibrant, tropical fruit flavours showing impressive vigour and complexity, a crisp, dry finish and an enticingly scented bouquet. Drink now or cellar. (13.5 per cent alc/vol) $30

Quartz Reef Bendigo Central Otago Pinot Noir 2020 (5 Stars)

This classy red was estate-grown at Bendigo, hand-picked and matured in French oak barriques. Full, bright ruby, it has a fragrant, complex bouquet. Mouthfilling, savoury and well structured, with deep cherry, plum and spice flavours, it has a seasoning of nutty oak, ripe tannins and a lasting finish. Well worth cellaring to 2025+. (14 per cent alc/vol) $50

Rock Ferry 3rd Rock Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2021 (5 Stars)

Offering top value, this classy wine was mostly handled in tanks, but a small part of the blend was fermented in a large oak cuve. Full-bodied and vibrantly fruity, it has intense, ripe tropical fruit flavours to the fore, a distinct touch of complexity, good acid spine and a dry, persistent finish. (13 per cent alc/vol) $25

Seresin Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2021 (5 Stars)

This is one of the region's most sophisticated, subtle and satisfying sauvignon blancs. The wine (which includes 9 per cent sémillon) was mostly handled in tanks, but made with use of seasoned oak barriques and puncheons. Bright, light lemon/green, it is ripely scented and mouthfilling, with strong, fresh, tropical fruit flavours, a gentle seasoning of oak, excellent complexity, lively acidity and a long finish. (13 per cent alc/vol) $25

Stonecroft Ruhanui Gimblett Gravels Hawke's Bay Merlot/Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 (5 Stars)

Offering great value, this elegant red is a 50/50 blend of merlot and cabernet sauvignon. It was estate-grown in the Roy's Hill Vineyard and matured for 18 months in seasoned French oak barrels. Deeply coloured, it is mouthfilling, fresh and vibrantly fruity, with concentrated, ripe blackcurrant, plum and spice flavours, oak complexity, supple tannins and a lingering finish. Still youthful, it's well worth cellaring. (13 per cent alc/vol) $31

Stoneleigh Organic Marlborough Rosé 2021 (4 Stars)

Offering top value, this bright pink, attractively scented wine is from unstated varieties. Full-bodied and vibrantly fruity, it has ripe watermelon, strawberry and spice flavours. Very fresh, lively and smooth, it is instantly likeable. (13 per cent alc/vol) $17

Stoneleigh Organic Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2021 (4 Stars)

This characterful wine is enjoyable young. Full-bodied, it has fresh, crisp tropical fruit flavours to the fore, gentle herbaceous notes and good liveliness and concentration. (13.5 per cent alc/vol) $20

Terrace Edge North Canterbury Pinot Gris 2021 (4.5 Stars)

This very ageworthy Waipara wine was mostly (60 per cent) fermented in seasoned oak barrels; the rest was handled in tanks. Bright, light lemon/green, it is mouthfilling, with strong, vibrant peach and pear flavours, gentle spicy notes, a hint of honey, a splash of sweetness and excellent delicacy and depth. (13 per cent alc/vol) $26

Urlar Pinot Gris 2018 (4.5 Stars)

Light gold, this estate-grown wine was hand-picked in Wairarapa, then fermented and aged in old oak barrels. Showing strong personality, it is medium-bodied, with concentrated, peachy, vaguely honeyed flavours. Showing considerable complexity, it has a long, basically dry finish. (12.5 per cent alc/vol) $29

Villa Maria Earth Garden Hawke's Bay Pinot Gris 2021 (4.5 Stars)

This invitingly fragrant, generous wine was estate-grown in the Soler Vineyard, then tank-fermented and lees-aged. Bright, light lemon/green, it is mouthfilling, with strong pear and spice flavours. Showing excellent delicacy and vibrancy, it has a touch of complexity, gentle acidity and a dryish, smooth finish. Fine value. (13.5 per cent alc/vol) $20

Walnut Block Nutcracker Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2021 (5 Stars)

This distinctive, classy wine was hand-picked in the Wairau Valley, then partly barrel-fermented. Weighty and sweet-fruited, it is full of youthful vigour, with deep, ripe, tropical fruit flavours. Showing good complexity, it has finely balanced acidity and a dry, well-rounded finish. (13.5 per cent alc/vol) $25

Zephyr Mark III Sauvignon Blanc 2020 (5 Stars)

Powerful and multifaceted, this wine is full of personality. Bright, light lemon/green, it is full-bodied, with concentrated, ripe, tropical fruit flavours, a subtle suggestion of oak, impressive complexity and a crisp, dry, lasting finish. Best drinking mid-2022+. (13 per cent alc/vol) $32