Whether you’re at a restaurant, on the street or in the air, it’s time to put that screen away and mind your manners. Photo / Getty Images

June 1875, Alexander Graham Bell bellowed the immortal words, ‘Mr Watson, come here’ into his newly invented device. Nearly 150 years later, we’re still shrieking into our phones – things like ‘You’re breaking up’ or ‘Can you hear me, Angela?’ – while bystanders roll their eyes at our lack of consideration. But our capacity to irritate those around us with our phones only grows as technology advances; the more they can do, the more time we spend fiddling with them, orientating with them, looking at them or through them, often when our attention should be elsewhere.

These things aren’t just phones, they’re personal assistants, shopping malls, entertainment hubs, communication pods.

Each new range, like the new iPhone 15 and the upcoming Google Pixel 8, are designed to be more functional, more tactile and more alluring than the last. Consequently, when we use them in public we invariably cause some social disruption because we’re no longer fully present. We’re there, but we’re elsewhere. As Daniel Miller, professor of anthropology at University College London, put it: ‘We have become human snails carrying our home in our pockets.’

Of course, while we curse other people’s misuse of smartphones, we often end up exhibiting precisely the same behaviour ourselves. We can, therefore, be sure that anyone who dares to suggest some modern-day etiquette for public smartphone use is also a hypocrite, guilty of many of the things they single out for criticism. So, with that in mind, here’s a rundown of what we should and should not be doing, and where – but it’s a code that I cannot claim to fully adhere to, for which I apologise.

At social events

Share anecdotes, not YouTube videos

“I’ve got to show you this YouTube video. Don’t worry, it’s a short one – it’s like, 12 minutes.”

So begins a brutally accurate video parody by comedian Will Sebag-Montefiore of people at parties who insist that their handset becomes the focus of attention. “It’s no good for anyone involved,” says Will of his comic creation. “If you’re the one holding the phone, you’re nervous that your hostage will hate the video. If you’re being shown the video, you can’t take it in because you’re worried you might hate the video.”

The opposite, of course, also happens: people retreat into their devices, wearing an expression that suggests they’re dealing with an important work email but it’s actually a game of Block Blast Adventure Master. Twenty years ago, if you were having a bad time at a social event you’d just leave. Smartphones allow the socially anxious to stick around while zoning out, and there are studies which suggest that this behaviour is okay, because it offers them some much-needed comfort.

But how do we feel about people absenting themselves in this way? In 2015, Pew Research Center, a US-based social research think tank, revealed the depth of our double standards: 82 per cent of people thought mobile devices negatively affected social interaction, while 89 per cent admitted to whipping theirs out at the last social event they attended. A new study, soon to be published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, suggests that having phones accessible at parties doesn’t make us happier. “Phones failed to confer any detectable benefits,” it concludes. “People may be acting against their own best interests when they use phones in social situations.” So maybe just turn them off. (Excuse me? Are you kidding?)

In restaurants

A photoshoot is not on the menu

In the space of a generation, phones have gone from being restaurant no-nos to restaurant essentials, placed face-down (or up, if you’re a high-ranking diplomat or something) to the right of the soup spoon. As a rule, pricier restaurants disapprove of mobile use for one obvious reason: their potential to spoil the ambience between dining companions and across the dining room. Over the years, a few establishments have attempted to put their foot down – and it’s not always the ones with Wedgwood tableware. Back in April, Debu-chan, a Tokyo ramen restaurant, banned mobile phones simply because diners were dawdling over them instead of eating their food, while impatient queues formed at the door.

It’s the capacity of the smartphone to take beautiful snaps of dishes for Instagram (smashed avocado on toast, anyone?) that has seen them accepted by most establishments as a net positive.

“I was in a small, upmarket tasting menu restaurant recently, and there was a food blogger at the next table,” says food writer Andy Lynes. “At every course, they got up and stood quite close to our table in order to take an artfully arranged shot of their food from a different angle. When I quietly mentioned it to the staff, rather than ask the blogger to be less intrusive, we were moved to another table, which indicated that they valued the potential publicity above the experience of the diner.”

While no one enjoys dining with a friend who suddenly fancies themselves an amateur food photographer (wait to eat? Really?), there are some starters, mains and desserts whose beauty deserves to be digitally preserved. Just please don’t stand on a chair to get that overhead shot. And maybe leave your tripod and light reflectors at home.

In Class

The teacher’s name isn’t Mr WhatsApp

“Schools and phones simply don’t mix,” says Tom Bennett, lead behaviour advisor to the UK Department for Education. Teachers confronted with a roomful of students exchanging live commentary via WhatsApp during lessons or lectures would certainly agree. Parents, however, largely side with their children on this issue, because mobiles have established an always-on link between them that’s hard to forgo.

But Bennett is clear about the smartphone’s impact. “It represents a huge impediment to learning, to developing social skills and to child safety,” he says. “Most schools have a phone policy that involves some form of restriction, confiscation or conditions of usage, but when schools simply ban them, students and staff routinely report the behavioural and learning benefits are enormous.”

Unesco produced a report this summer that backed this up – it concluded that excessive phone use was linked to reduced educational performance and a decline in children’s emotional stability.

While parenting

What kind of scroll model are you?

Huge amounts of research have been devoted to the question of whether children’s access to smartphones should be restricted, and as you might expect in a society that’s essentially undergoing an active social experiment, the findings are inconclusive. When the UK Government’s chief medical officers last looked into it, they hedged their bets: ‘Even though no causal effect is evident from existing research between screen-based activities and any particular negative effect,’ they reported, ‘it does not mean that there is no effect.’

But what about parents’ smartphone use? Many point out the role smartphones play in modern parenting, whether keeping track of feeds or contacting other parents for support and advice.

As a parent of an 18-month-old I’d agree with this, and would never judge anyone with a pram in one hand and a smartphone in the other. But I also recognise that I look at my phone more than I should, and that my son is probably learning that behaviour.

Will our children pick up on our phone habits? Photo / 123rf

At theatres and concerts

Watch the show you’ve paid to see

In August, actor Martin Shaw gave an interview where he called on theatres to block mobile phone signals from the auditorium. The technology to achieve this does exist (”jammers” costing a few hundred pounds can transmit disruptive signals on mobile frequencies across a small radius) but they’re illegal to use in the UK, mainly because they also block access to emergency services. Shaw had evidently thought of this: “Failing that,” he said, “maybe the theatre should put a sniper in one of the boxes.”

Actors have long railed against mobile phone use in theatres, and can earn themselves the biggest round of applause of the night by breaking character to admonish the audience member who’s ordering themselves a takeaway. But complaints about audience behaviour go back centuries, according to playwright and academic Dan Rebellato. “It was drinking and belching for the Ancient Greeks,” he says. “Ben Jonson’s last few plays have futile prologues that try to remind audiences that they are ignorant fools who should not express their opinions during the show. In the mid-20th century the upper circle was famously vocal on first night, and the advent of cellophane set off many a haughty rant about sweet wrappers.”

Nevertheless, if you’ve paid to be in a dark, quiet room surrounded by people you don’t know, the sound and light of your mobile phone is unwelcome. Even in the bright, loud environment of a gig, it’s still a potential irritant. Artists generally prefer them not to be waved about (except in the slow songs, where it can create a pleasant lighting effect), and the people behind you don’t relish watching the show via your phone screen, not least because your camerawork is terrible.

On the pavement

Maybe look where you’re going

In one of those scientific studies where the outcome seems preordained, researchers at the University of New South Wales recently established that pedestrians gazing at their phones are more likely to have an accident.

“On any day it seems as many as 80 per cent of people may be head down and texting. I wondered: is this safe?” said senior author Matthew Brodie. Er, no it isn’t, the study duly concluded. A Japanese mobile phone firm also looked into this in 2014 and found that our field of vision is reduced by 95 per cent when we stare at a phone, so little wonder that we’re blundering into lampposts, hedges and each other.

Researchers recently established that pedestrians gazing at their phones are more likely to have an accident. Photo / Getty Images

Another study, in 2016, noted that we tend to make ‘exaggerated movements’ to compensate for that limited vision, which would be hilarious if it wasn’t so dangerous. In 2020, a British Medical Journal analysis linked smartphones to compromised pedestrian safety, with ‘higher rates of “near misses” and failure to look left and right before crossing a road due to listening to music or talking on the phone.’

In 2012, the Mayor’s Office in Philadelphia sent out a press release announcing the introduction of special lanes painted on to the pavement for mobile phone users. It was 1 April, and it was a joke, but within a few years it had become reality in some urban areas in Manchester, Chongqing and Antwerp. One US politician, Pamela Lampitt, tried to draw attention to the issue by proposing a punishment. “An individual crossing the road distracted by their smartphone presents just as much danger as someone jaywalking and should be held, at minimum, to the same penalty,” she said, suggesting a $50 fine, with a 15-day stretch in prison for repeat offenders. Did it raise awareness? A little. Did it give walking texters pause for thought? No.

While driving

Just pull over - it’s not really worth it

In the UK, it’s been illegal to use a handheld mobile at the wheel for “interactive communication” since 2003. That legislation was beefed up last year to include any kind of use, including the camera. Which leaves the thorny topic of hands-free use, which is still legal despite the Commons Transport Committee suggesting a ban in 2019. “Being at the UK legal limit for alcohol blood level is essentially the same amount of distraction, if not slightly less, than having a hands-free call,” said Dr Shaun Helman, chief scientist at the Transport Research Laboratory, in the report.

Tech firms are historically reluctant to provide tools enforcing good behaviour, but most smartphones have settings that can simplify screen layouts and mute notifications when at the wheel – Driving Focus on Apple devices, Driving mode (within Google Maps) on Android. But experts are concerned that people who use such features are the ones already conscious of road safety, and anyone who finds that it’s stopping them doing what they want to do will simply turn it off. “As most drivers would testify, distractions come in all forms, not least from those in the back or passenger seat,” says Nicholas Lyes, policy director at road safety charity IAM RoadSmart. “That’s why education is probably the most effective way to keep drivers focused when behind the wheel.”

When automated cars have proved themselves fully, and the relevant legislation passed, drivers will be able to bury their faces in their phones to their heart’s content. But it may be a long wait.

At sporting events

Don’t worry, pros are recording the action

The compulsion to gather proof that “I was there” is never stronger than at sporting events, despite the likelihood of anyone ever asking to see it being nil. The spectacle of golfers teeing off, tennis players serving for the match, sprinters crossing the finish line or strikers taking penalties is invariably accompanied by hundreds, if not thousands, of people holding phones aloft in anticipation. The result: hundreds, if not thousands, of pictures of blurred, indistinguishable figures on green backgrounds doing something or other.

As sports fans, we’re still struggling to understand the futility of this behaviour – after all, there are plenty of professional camera people from various sports channels already on it – and it may take years for us to stop. But while we work stoically through the various sociological and technological issues, events such as Wimbledon and the PGA Tour have relaxed their previous bans on mobile phone use, which is kind of them. Visitors to the Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club, however, are unlikely to ever see that day.

“I think our patrons appreciate our cell phone policy,” said chairman Fred Ridley in 2019. “I don’t believe that [it’s] going to change in the near future, if ever.”

Rather quaintly, the club provides payphones for anyone who wishes to make a call. Although you’ll need to write down any contacts you need beforehand, given that you store them – yes, that’s right – in your smartphone. And what are the chances of your loved one actually answering a call from an unknown number…?

On a journey

Your mobile DJing is not going down well

Finally, an environment where staring at a screen isn’t deemed problematic. The smartphone has been a godsend for the bored traveller, and can provide limitless entertainment on an otherwise tedious coach trip from Reading to Haverfordwest. The issue here, of course, is noise.

For people who are even mildly sensitive to such things, the lack of self-awareness displayed by people making smartphone-related noise is astonishing to behold. The 40-something man watching football on the train. The woman watching Brazilian soap operas on the bus. Kids playing music, loudly. The grandparent having a FaceTime chat with a relative. The woman watching a Trevor Noah monologue on YouTube at full volume on a flight to Berlin. Bafflingly, none of these people seem aware of the existence of headphones, comparatively cheap devices which would make everyone within earshot a great deal happier.

When it comes to voice calls, there’s a widely held belief that shouting louder into your smartphone will somehow make your voice louder at the other end, something which wasn’t true in Alexander Graham Bell’s day and still isn’t today. Air travel has largely been spared this menace, but at the end of last year the European Commission announced that they were ‘paving the way for the widespread deployment of 5G services’ on aircraft, including voice calls. A technological triumph, perhaps – but when a similar relaxation of rules was proposed in the US, many cabin crew and passengers were incensed. Not for safety reasons, but for sanity ones: because we don’t want to hear a stranger loudly describing their medical symptoms to their GP.

Back on the ground, this can happen in the most unexpected of places. One fellow journalist recalls: “We caught a water taxi to the airport in Venice. Just as we were setting off, a fellow passenger rang her therapist and began a session, talking about her highly personal problems at the top of her voice. An hour of it. Quite extraordinary.”

At work

You’re not being paid to play Call of Duty

Smartphones straddle the worlds of work and play, and it’s possible that the person tapping out messages during a meeting is taking important notes. It’s also possible that they’re sending a shopping list to their partner who’s standing outside Aldi. A quick canvassing of my friends revealed a litany of inadvisable smartphone use in the workplace. “My former boss would spend most of his time in meetings either reading sports reports or, at times, watching football on mute,” says one. “He was not subtle about it. He was paid a six-figure sum and used to go on about professional behaviour at work and being a role model.”

Customer-facing roles tend to have stricter phone policies, but we’ve all found ourselves in situations where those rules are actively ignored. “I was at Gare du Nord, and the queue for passport control wound its way round the whole station,” says another pal. “When we got to the front, the woman in our booth was chatting on WhatsApp while perfunctorily looking between her screen and people’s passports. I may have been a bit ratty with her.”

As someone who has worked from home for the past 25 years, I am subject to no mobile phone policy, and it does me no favours. I get more done in an hour with it switched off than I do in three with it switched on. So what do I do? I leave it on, obviously.



