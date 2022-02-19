Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

That organic cotton t-shirt may not be as organic as you think

7 minutes to read
India is the single largest producer of the world's organic cotton, responsible for half of the supply. Photo / Saumya Khandelwal, The New York Times

India is the single largest producer of the world's organic cotton, responsible for half of the supply. Photo / Saumya Khandelwal, The New York Times

New York Times

The organic cotton movement in India appears to be booming, but much of this growth is fake, say those who source, process and grow the cotton.

Michael Kors retails its organic cotton and recycled polyester

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.