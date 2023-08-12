Fireside dining at Jervois Steak House in Ponsonby. Photo / Supplied

Baby, it’s cold outside. Although we may be at the tail-end of winter, there’s still plenty of time to cosy up at some of Auckland’s deliciously toasty restaurants.

Jervois Steak House. Photo / Supplied

Jervois Steak House

Auckland’s premium steak house has recently had a decor refresh, revitalising its heritage space while preserving the building’s century-long history. We’re baggsy-ing a snug spot by the brick fireplace, on plush new leather seating, to tuck into this spot’s timeless menu of top-notch steak options. There are some new additions to the menu, too, so non-steak eaters can come along to be part of the atmosphere but it’s the red-meat lovers who are in for a feast. A meat board gives guests the chance to see the different cuts of beef side-by-side, so you know exactly what you’re choosing from the menu and an elevated surf ‘n’ turf option has been added so you can top your steak with a grilled half-crayfish, if you’re really ready to push the boat out.

70 Jervois Rd, Ponsonby. jervoissteakhouse.co.nz

Kol restaurant, Ponsonby Road. Photo / Supplied

Kol

At Kol, fireside dining means dinner and a show. If you take a seat at the chef’s kitchen counter not only will you be toasty warm, you’ll also witness the team cooking up your meal over the lick of an open flame. The restaurant concept was inspired by an Indian chula - an old form of cooking with firewood over a mud or clay stove. And you know those flavours are going to be absolute fire, too, with Auckland powerhouse restaurateur couple Sid and Chand Sahrawat as owner/operators. The food and drinks menu is a mix of traditional tandoor and modern, with dishes such as a fabulously tasty spiced lamb ribs with date and gunpowder and a goat’s cheese, porcini and truffle kulcha (a type of flatbread), with wildly interesting cocktails.

23 Ponsonby Rd, Grey Lynn. kolauckland.co.nz

Fenice on Waiheke. Photo / Supplied

Fenice

If you tend to associate Waiheke Island with sunny days on the beach then you might be missing out on its wintry appeal. One spot that fits the bill is Fenice, situated in the heart of Waiheke’s Oneroa Village. The locals rave about this all-day cafe where you can cosy up near the crackling fire to dine out on a menu firmly focused on Italian and Mediterranean flavours. The pizzas are a wonderfully crusty treat, available from 11.30am till late, but the dinner menu also has a host of wintry comfort foods, such as homemade mushroom ricotta ravioli, butternut risotto and a sumptuous slow-cooked beef short rib ragu. Don’t skip dessert: the homemade Sicilian cannoli are an especially sweet way to end a cosy meal.

122A Ocean View Rd, Oneroa, Waiheke Island. fenice.co.nz