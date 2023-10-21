Testing 1,2,3 ... award-winning bubbles for afternoon tea

Bubbles elevate an afternoon tea. Photo / Getty Images

A delicate, sweet morsel deserves an equally sophisticated glass of something bubbly to help turn an afternoon tea into an occasion. Here are three effervescent gold medal-winners from the recent New World Wine Awards, all under $25, that would be an ideal match. On New World shelves now.

Verde Brut.

Verde Brut

$14.99

The Verde Brut took out Champion Bubbles this year. Charming and elegant with ripe stonefruit, lemon zest and floral nuances, it’s finely flowing in the mouth with soothing texture and well-pitched acidity. Utterly appealing with a delicious, creamy mouthfeel.

Press & Bloom Prosecco.

Press & Bloom Prosecco

$17.99

This prosecco is light and enticing on the nose, showing white flesh stone fruit, fig, apple and white floral nuances, followed by a succulent palate offering supple texture and mellow mouthfeel. A light and lively prosecco, with a lingering joyful finish.

Lindauer Special Reserve Rosé.

Lindauer Special Reserve Rosé

$15.99

A previous winner of the New World Wine Awards, this is a go-to sparkling for many bubbly lovers. Seductively pale in pinkness with aromas of sweet strawberry, creaming soda and pear, the wine displays a finely expressed mouthfeel with juicy acidity. Super-tasty and comforting.



