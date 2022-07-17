Our Land is Alive cocktail class, Elemental Festival. Photo / Supplied

Elemental AKL returns this July with a season of curated experiences celebrating the unique culture, cuisine, and creativity of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland. Get hungry (and thirsty) for these three delicious events.

Cocktail Masterclass @ Our Land is Alive – Cordis

Dates: July 14–July 29. Cost: $40

Nurture your inner mixologist with a lesson in cocktail magic at Cordis' Our Land is Alive. You'll learn the secrets behind two of the bar's most popular cocktails - the Tāmaki Sour (citrus and whiskey-based with a fluffy topping) and the Hauraki Sunrise (a vodka cocktail with a fruity flavour profile). Our Land's master bartender will talk you through all the key elements of creating these and other exciting concoctions. And, of course, you'll have the chance to taste test, which includes a shared platter of bites that embody the elemental powers of nature: think leek ash-wrapped fiery smoked Wairarapa lamb rump; thyme-marinated portobello mushrooms; tangy beet-pickled egg, garnished with silver leaf and more besides, all served with sourdough bread, butter and pickles.

Sushi Masterclass and Sake – Katsura at Grand Millennium

Dates: July 23 and 30 Price: $85pp (sushi only), $130pp (with sake)

Learn the fundamentals of crafting beautiful sushi and sashimi with Katsura's celebrated head chef, Akihiro Nakamura. You'll pick up essential tips and techniques while you enjoy some delectable bites – from the perfect sushi roll to nigiri and sashimi. You can also choose to unravel the mysteries of sake and its many serving styles, with a sake pairing option. And, finally, you'll walk away with a keepsake gift to recreate what you've learned at home to share with lucky friends and family.

Auckland Fried Chicken Festival - Shed 10, Queens Wharf

Date: July 30. Cost: $15

Fried chicken lovers will be in clucky heaven with a festival especially designed to celebrate this most delicious chickeny treat. Spread over two floors, you can chow down while listening to some live music at the waterfront venue of Shed 10. Make your way around vendors all serving up their interpretation of this fried favourite - including a Jamaican-inspired version, fried chicken and waffles a la New Orleans, Filipino and Indonesian takes, and more. And because one can't survive on chicken alone, there'll be tasty sides, too, and don't forget dessert - doughnuts and real-fruit icecream will top off a decadent day.

