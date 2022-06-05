Would you drink caramel flavoured bone broth? How do you pronounce Blaufrankisch? And exactly what is an adaptogen?

Read on to find out about three innovative New Zealand-made food products.

How do you say Blaufrankisch?

The boutique family-owned Hans Hertzog, a beautiful, tiny, and eclectic vineyard located in Marlborough, is well-known for its creative approach to winemaking. It releases some of our least known varieties – the 11.5-hectare vineyard grows almost 30 grape varieties, all certified organic, and harvested by hand.

Now the vineyard has debuted Blaufrankisch - an Austrian variety never seen before in New Zealand. Pronounced "blahw-fran-keesh" (and known in America and Germany as Lemberger), this 2019 wine is highly refined, and rare – the yield was purposefully tiny at just 800g per vine, fermented with wild yeasts, and has gone through no fining or filtration, before resting for 18 months in the barrel then another 18 in the bottle.

So what to expect from this new release? This late-ripening grape needs a warm site with cool nights, making the Hans Herzog estate a perfect location. The tasting notes offer black cherries with pepper and dark chocolate, soft tannins and a deep intensity that will pair well with lamb and grilled meat – a wine in the mould of a Burgundy red which will age well in the bottle for more than 15 years. herzog.co.nz

Coffee with adaptogens

A small coffee first thing in the morning has always been the perfect start to the day. But Wyld Focus's brew takes things a few steps further.

Adaptogens are plants (often herbs or mushrooms) that are said to help your body deal with stress improve mental focus, and support the immune system. Wyld contains the recommended daily dose of adaptogens (a mix of functional mushrooms including lion's mane, chaga and cordyceps). Wyld also contains L-Theanine (found in green tea), which relieves anxiety – it's a caffeine buzz without the jitters.

This single origin, fair trade and organic coffee, brewed from Ethiopian yirgacheffe beans, is smooth and bright, a touch earthy, best served over ice, and with a splash of milk if you like. $4.89, from supermarkets and health stores nationwide, or $99 for 24 and free shipping at drinkwyld.com

Caramel flavoured bone broth protein powder

We know you pulled a face reading that headline, and trust us, you are not alone. But have faith – Mitchell's salted caramel bone broth protein power is tasty, not too sweet, good for your gut, and tastes nothing like meat (we promise). The salted caramel is the most recent in a range from this local brand (you can also choose vanilla or chocolate). All Mitchell's powders are made from grass-fed NZ beef, and high in protein (26g per serving), collagen and amino acids, but low in carbs, sugar and fat. It's paleo, keto, and dairy-, gluten- and legume-free. Shake it up just with water, or add a banana and a tablespoon of peanut butter (or a slug of MCT oil) to make it a super-charged long-lasting power drink. $69 (for 17 servings), available from mitchellsnutrition.com