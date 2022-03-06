A glass of wine on a summer's day. Photo / 123rf

The struggle is real. Sometimes making yet another decision is simply too much work. Take a break and try three fantastic food services that do all the thinking for you.

Menu plans straight to your inbox

The latest menu planner in town is Assortment, which offers healthy balance meal plans landing in your inbox every Saturday. You'll have seen a taste of what they offer in these pages (or head to eatwell.co.nz to catch up). Assortment offers four new recipes each week that consider the weather, the seasons, and the time we have to spend in the kitchen each day. Each recipe comes with options to make it vegetarian (or to add meat), and ways to turn the leftovers into a new meal the next day. Plus, membership gives you access to their entire back catalogue of dishes, and $1 from every subscription goes to Fair Food, a local food rescue charity. Go to assortmentfoods.com to sign up.

Laura Bedwell and Nikki Crerar of Assortment. Photo / Supplied

Fine wines with no research necessary

Shopping for special wine is fun if you have the energy and hours in the day. But sometimes, time is money, so it pays to outsource that job to the professional. Pays dividends that is, because this service is free. Auckland-based fine wine distributor Dhall & Nash offers a personalised service where they will pick and choose mixed wine cases for you, according to your whims and budget. Got a hankering for chardonnay? An interest in France's Languedoc-Roussillon region? A party coming up? Get in touch at dnfinewine.co.nz and tell them what you're after. The service is fantastic – personal, fast and complimentary.

Brews without the bother

If you fancy a case of craft brews with none of the faff, Mt Eden's Beer Cellar offers handily curated crates of various styles. Choose from mixed cases of Belgian, New Zealand, American or IPA. If that's still too much decision-making, sign up for a subscription box with the Beer Club. Every month, 12 interesting and varied beers delivered to your door. Couldn't be easier. Go to beercellar.co.nz for more.