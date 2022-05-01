Mother's Day high tea at The Cordis. Photo / Supplied

There's still plenty of time to arrange something special for Mother's Day, this Sunday. Here are three options for Mum this weekend, whether it's a meal out, a hands-on foodie workshop, or a quiet celebration at home.

A meal somewhere fancy

High tea at The Cordis

High tea is a fun and fancy affair. Courses and courses of delicate bite-sized morsels, all beautifully presented, alongside fancy teas or a glass of bubbles. The Cordis is well known for its themed foodie affairs - whatever the special event, you'll find a menu to suit it. This Mother's Day, enjoy the autumn high tea with salmon and pea sandwiches, truffle brie tarts, mascarpone roasted apple log and scones with clotted cream (there's also a vegan option), plus a glass of bubbles, champagne cocktails or chocolate thrown in for mum, depending on which day you visit. There will also be a photo booth set up so you can capture the day. cordishotels.com

Mother's Day high tea at The Cordis. Photo / Supplied

A little drama at Esther

Esther loves a bit of drama, and this year for Mother's Day they'll bring it right to your table - a multi-course lunch feast starting with oysters, taramasalata, baked saganaki and a huge pillow of the in-house 'puff bread', then on to duck and porcini tortellini, lamb cutlets and duck fat potatoes, rounded out with a show of dessert prepared tableside, plus a dessert cocktail just for mum.

It's an epic feast, so perhaps sleep it off with an overnight stay in the hotel's stylish modern rooms upstairs, or simply a digestif upstairs at the rooftop bar overlooking the harbour.

qthotels.com/auckland

Mother's Day feasting lunch at Esther, QT Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Pranzo in ponsonby

Be welcome in with Mumm rose champagne at Andiamo before choosing from burrata, calamari, risotto and rigatoni - and more. This long Italian lunch is on offer for one-day only - it's $99 per person, and includes your glass of bubbles, sides, and a choice of dessert to finish. Buon appetito.

Andiamo's chilli fried calamari, part of their Mother's Day lunch. Photo / Supplied

A celebration at home

Ironclad kitchen gifts

A cast-iron pan is a bit of a dream gift for anyone who loves cooking - a serious bit of kit that will up your game in the kitchen and last a lifetime. Now adding to its range of covetable heavy pans, Ironclad has oven mitts, coffee cups and rimu chopping/cheese boards. See the full range at

ironcladpan.com

Ironclad's cast iron pans and kitchen gear. Photo / Supplied

Rob's Kitchen cookbook

Sophia Cameron's self-published cookbook is a love letter to her mum Robyn Cameron, and her love of travel and cooking. Full of delicious recipes - simple healthy breakfasts, picnic menus and wonderful sharing plates for all seasons - and excerpts from Robyn's travel diaries through Europe, Africa and the Middle East in the 80s, Rob's Kitchen is beautifully photographed and full of inspiring recipes. All proceeds go to Sweet Louise, a charity that supports NZ women with stage 4 breast cancer. $49.99, in bookshops nationwide.

Butter Baby

Founded by chef Matilda Lee, Butter Baby is a tiny boutique bakery creating cinnamon scrolls, brioche donuts, giant cookies, and other indulgent treats. For Mother's Day, they have a special box of nine custard-filled choux pastries, which comes with a specially designed card to tell mum all the things you love about her. Available throughout May, order at butterbaby.co.nz

Mother's Day choux pastries from Butter Baby. Photo / Supplied

Chocolate + gin

Say it with chocolate – especially NZ-made chocolate combined with the flavours of a late-night espresso martini, courtesy of the clever folks at Scapegrace. Wellington Chocolate Factory is forever experimenting with flavours through innovations with other food producers – this limited-edition gin-inspired bar balances botanicals with coffee and cacao. Ethically made, organic, and totally delicious. Available from wcf.co.nz

WCF x Scapegrace espresso martini chocolate. Photo / Supplied

Get hands on

Beer & dessert pairings



Sweet treats + beer? Why not! Sugar Flower is a pastry school in Miramar, Wellington. It's selling some very special carrot cakes and passionfruit chiffons for Mother's Day (go to sugarflour.nz to order), and this Sunday is teaming with Double Vision Brewing to create a hands-on tasting experience that involves pairing craft brews with handcrafted "mallow puffs" - marshmallows, ganache, chocolate and more. Delicious. You'll find tickets on eventfinda.co.nz

Homemade marshmallows from Sugar Flour, Wellington. Photo / Supplied

Cooking classes at Homeland

Homeland's cooking classes are finally back in full swing. Through May, there are tonnes of options to choose from – from vegetarian Indian classes to Ray McVinnie's taste of Italy, plus a gluten-free baking class and Fijian sweet treats from Bertrand Jang of Sweet & Me. Head to homelandnz.com to see the full calendar.