Tens of thousands of Kiwis were adopted at birth. Now they're speaking out

Adoption law is in for a major overhaul but some argue the reforms still don't go far enough in freeing up information or helping heal old wounds. By Sarah Catherall.

For 40 years, Jan Parker kept her child a secret. In August 1968, she gave birth in a Salvation Army home in Dunedin to a girl she hoped would be named Brigitta. She was on her own at the time. Her parents were in the North Island, unaware their 22-year-old daughter was pregnant. They thought she had simply moved south for work.

For the first 10 days of her daughter's life, Parker was with her in the home for unmarried mothers. She got the chance to hold her, to feed her with a bottle, and to spend time with her. On day 10, the baby was taken away to her adopted family. Parker had one request – that her child would grow up with siblings.

"I wanted her to have a family. That was all I was told – that she would get that. I wanted her to have a happy life. I wanted her to have the opportunities that I felt I wouldn't have been able to give her,'' she says.

Now aged 76 and living in Hawke's Bay, Parker is one of thousands of New Zealand women who gave their babies up for adoption – a practice encouraged for single mothers at the time.

She reflects: "If this happened today, my baby wouldn't have been adopted. There was no financial support or places for young single mothers like me to go. I had no savings and I didn't have a job when she was born. Adoption was the only option unless you had parents who could raise the child as their own.''

Brigitta Baker, aged 4, on a parade float in Gore. Photo / Supplied

Many similar stories have been told to a Ministry of Justice public consultation process, as part of the first overhaul of adoption law in more than 60 years. In 2020/21, 125 babies were adopted in New Zealand, a far cry from the 1970s, when about 4000 a year were given new homes.

The proposed law reform has been welcomed as it attempts to make adoption child-centred and more in line with modern family life. However, critics say it doesn't go far enough. Some even argue the word "adopted" should be wiped from our vocabulary because it is too tainted, and replaced with "long-term guardianship" — a form of guardianship available in some countries that does not result in a permanent change to a child's legal status. Others would also like to see some of the changes applied retrospectively.

Some have been lobbying for decades for an investigation similar to one that took place in Australia, which resulted in a government apology in 2013 to thousands of unwed mothers forced to give up their babies for adoption from World War II through to the 1970s. After the Senate inquiry, A$5 million in funding was set aside for support services. Some Australian states now also allow adoptions to be discharged, or unravelled in legal terms – an option some argue should happen here.

Conflicted feelings

Parker's daughter, Brigitta Baker, is one of those who is critical of New Zealand's proposed adoption reform, arguing it doesn't go far enough. Baker shares her story about being adopted in a book, Adopted: Loss, Love, Family and Reunion, which she co-wrote with another adoptee, Jo Willis, and which will be published by Massey University Press this month.

About 13 years ago, Parker and Baker finally met, and the poignant account of their reunion is in the book. It was only around the time of Baker's impending 40th birthday that she thought she might search for her birth mother.

One thing Baker had heard a lot growing up was that adopted people should feel grateful. She was lucky a family had taken her in. In fact, her adoptive mother was difficult – she had bipolar disorder and struggled to parent her biological sons and her adopted daughter. Photographs of her adoptive family's ancestors hung on the walls, and her name was recorded on their family tree.

But if you think this story might end happily ever after, it's more complex than that. Baker writes about the regret she felt when she met her birth mother and her wider, extended family. The reunion with Parker was like a honeymoon, but it was tinged with loss and sorrow. Baker moved to Hawke's Bay for a while to be closer to Parker. They were able to develop a relationship and get to know one another, along with Baker's two daughters, Zoë and Jade, and her husband, Andrew.

Brigitta Baker's biological mum, Jan, with her daughters, Zoe and Jade. Photo / Supplied

She tells the Listener she felt it was a bit late finding her birth mother at 40. "You don't get to 40 and go back to being 10 days old. A lot of these reunions do not work. I wanted to give it every chance. But I couldn't be natural.''

Baker, who now lives in Wellington, writes in the book: "But I was a stranger and I would never completely fit in because we didn't have a shared history. I would never know the grandparents they spoke of so fondly or get the family in-jokes that made up the rich fabric of their lives … I would always be an outsider.''

Zoë also offers her perspective: "I definitely think that dealing with emotions about both her adoptive and birth families has been really difficult for Mum.''

Parker's life changed when she met her daughter, but she was reluctant to push the relationship forward too quickly. "It's an unusual situation. I wanted it to be driven by Brigitta so that what she wanted, I would go along with. But I want the best for her and her family.

"At the back of the mind for anyone who has given up a child [is that] you can't walk in and take over. If mothers can keep their child if they're able to, I think that's the best solution. The bond with the birth mother is what is most important.''

Access vetoed

In the adoption reform discussion document, the Ministry of Justice writes: "Given its age, the Adoption Act is becoming increasingly disconnected from international best practice, and from adoption practice in New Zealand. Many similar jurisdictions, such as the United Kingdom, most Australian and most Canadian states, territories and provinces require a child to consent to their adoption once they have reached a specified age, and provide opportunities for children to participate in decisions affecting them.''

The ministry points out that cultural concepts and practices relating to the care of children, including Māori practices such as whāngai, are not in the 1955 Adoption Act. The other issue is that Oranga Tamariki oversees adoptions, but there is no government funding for adoption support services. Adoption support is also voluntary rather than mandatory.

A controversial proposal is that an adopted child should get two birth certificates – one showing the birth and adoptive parents' names, and one with only the birth parents listed, so adopted people can choose which birth certificate they wish to use.

The ministry is also considering whether the veto system should change to make it easier to access birth records. Between 400 and 500 people apply to the Department of Internal Affairs each year to access their adoption information, but for adoptions that took place before March 1, 1986, those who have been adopted can place a "veto" on their information. So can their birth parents.

As of December 2020, there were 201 vetoes, mostly placed by birth mothers. Between 2016 and 2020, six adopted adults who tried to get their original birth certificates weren't allowed to as a parent had vetoed their right to it.

The ministry's deputy secretary, policy, Rajesh Chhana, says its findings will be presented to the government by the end of the year. Officials will also engage separately with Māori about whāngai arrangements. "The real question is how do you want the law to treat whāngai … How do you recognise it in law if there are challenges, and also how about recognising health and social welfare benefits?

"At the moment, it is iwi and tikanga which guide whāngai. With whāngai, it is often a more dynamic relationship, where a child will be whāngai for a while and then return to the birth family. Other cultures have their own approaches, too.''

Chhana describes the adoption law as archaic and out of step with modern living. "It's based on a monocultural view of the world and breaking all ties with the birth family is the basis of it. It is also discriminatory in terms of who can adopt. We want a modern, relevant law which recognises ethnic communities. There is a need for it to be brought up to scratch.

"There are all sorts of strange things in there. Families have evolved over 60 years. We have stepfamilies, blended families now. Also, the legislation needs to be child-centred.''

While some want the word "adoption" banned outright, Chhana says not all agree. Some adoptees have had traumatic experiences, but there are also those who have been happy with their adoptive families.

Asked about a possible government apology, Chhana says that would be something for the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care to consider.

Removal of identity

Baker is one of those who would like to see the word "adopted" removed from our vocabulary. "It's [repeating] the old rubbish rather than designing something that is fit for purpose and suited for modern society."

There are also circumstances where children aren't safe to stay in their family of origin, she notes. "We need something to accommodate those rare circumstances."

She also believes the idea that birth parents have a natural right to "own" their offspring is outdated. "Security comes from knowing you're loved, that you are at the centre of the world of adults around you.''

Brigitta Baker and her birth father Bob. Photo / Supplied

As for the ministry's proposal for two birth certificates, she is concerned that it still enables a degree of secrecy. "It should be so open and naturally talked about and discussed.''

Although adoption practice is being included as part of the Abuse in Care investigation, Baker believes its remit is not wide enough. "I wasn't raised in a state-run care facility, nor was I abused. However, I do feel that I, other adopted people, and birth families were the victims of state-inflicted trauma. This experience deserves its own process, and even though adopted people have been invited to contribute to the Abuse in Care proceedings, I'm sure there are many like me who do not feel this is the appropriate forum.'' She would prefer a separate inquiry "so everyone has the chance to have their voices heard''.

State secrets

Barbara Sumner, a Napier author, is investigating adoption as part of her PhD. Sumner was 19 when she set out to find her birth mother, an experience she wrote about in her raw and compelling memoir, Tree of Strangers.

Sumner is one of very few New Zealanders who managed to get her birth files opened via the courts. She found out she has three birth dates – her official one on her second birth certificate, another in the files held by Oranga Tamariki, and a third on a document that the Salvation Army scrawled down. "Hundreds of people have applied over the years, and almost all have been declined,'' she says.

She describes adoption as state-mediated maternal separation, the removal of a non-consenting person's identity and the random allocation of a new identity.

Like others, she is pushing for long-term guardianship as the only alternative to adoption. She is also concerned that the current round of law reform consultation will create new adoption legislation for future generations without first resolving historical discrimination in the current law.

Barbara Sumner is one of very few New Zealanders who managed to get her birth files opened via the courts. Photo / Supplied

"Take away welfare, and the purpose of adoption is to manage a system that circulates children to meet adult family-building needs," she argues. "By forfeiting identity, this enables adults to create a 'fictive family' to experience a form of parenting that mimics the biological family.''

While the ministry says birth documents could be accessed under the proposal, Sumner says this will not include all documents currently held by the ministry.

"This is the heart of the issue for adults adopted under the current statutes. The [ministry] says it will seek future advice from the judiciary about this central issue – the opening of all files held on adopted people. All documents are held as state secrets, with no guarantee this central issue will change.''

Sumner also argues that our current welfare system cares for children who can't be raised by their parents. If a child has an unwilling or dysfunctional parent, they should not pay for that by losing their identity.

"Even if they know their biological family, this relationship has no legal ties. Identity covers everything from ancestors, name, siblings, extended family, culture, language and entire history. Adoption is not and has never been about welfare.''