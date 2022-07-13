The woman said that while everyone was taking their boyfriends to prom, she was taking her "biggest blessing". Video / @melissaabby14

The woman said that while everyone was taking their boyfriends to prom, she was taking her "biggest blessing". Video / @melissaabby14

A teen mum has gone viral on TikTok after posting her adorable prom date.

Melissa McCabe, 16, posted a video on her social media account where she explained she was taking her 1-year-old son as her date to her high school prom.

McCabe, who became a mum at 15 when she gave birth to Arthur, said she couldn't find a babysitter for her young child so she decided to take her "biggest blessing" with her to the event.

Dressed in a suit, the adorable tot posed with his mum for the video, which was captioned, "Everyone going to prom with their boyfriend whereas I took my biggest blessing."

The mum went viral for the adorable video of her one year old son. Photo / TikTok @melissaabby14

Since posting the video, McCabe has blown up on the platform with the touching video receiving over 1.6 million views and thousands of heart-warming comments.

One person said, "best mother award 2022 goes to her", while another person who was overwhelmed by the sweet video said, "that's one of the most cutest videos I've ever seen. Aw Bless."

The teen mum took her one-year-old son to her high school prom. Photo / TikTok @melissaabby14

"You look beautiful and he's adorable" another user commented and another woman said,"Oh my god I'm in tears bro this is so cute".

However, not everyone was as supportive, and some people shamed McCabe for becoming a mother at such a young age.

Speaking to Liverpool Echo, the young mum discussed some of the conversations she had when she became pregnant, "When I found out I was pregnant, obviously I was really young. It was hard because everyone told me I was ruining my life and I wasn't going to get my GCSEs. So many people make comments when I'm out with him.

She posted a photo from the prom. Photo / TikTok @melissaabby14

"Often people think he's my little brother, and when I tell them he's mine their attitude completely changes. Older people especially find it disgusting because obviously their way was to get married first and then have kids."

McCabe proved the people with negative comments wrong and has since completed her GCSEs – General Certificate of Secondary Education - and is set to start college in September to study health and social care.