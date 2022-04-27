Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Teen cancer shock: Kiwi's chance diagnosis and surprise baby joy

9 minutes to read
Bailee White, now 24, with her fiance, Hamish Roberston, who suffered serious head injuries from a car accident last year. Photos / Supplied

Bailee White, now 24, with her fiance, Hamish Roberston, who suffered serious head injuries from a car accident last year. Photos / Supplied

By
Rebecca Blithe

Senior Writer, Lifestyle and Entertainment

"I feel like I'm dying". That's how Bailee White, then 15, described the breathless exhaustion and fainting episodes she'd endured for over two years - two years in which her GP put the Masterton teen's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.