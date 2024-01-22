Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs revealed last year's most declined baby names. Photo / 123rf

Last year’s most popular baby names in New Zealand were recently revealed, now it’s time for the most declined baby names of 2023.

Where Noah and Charlotte topped the popular list last year, Prince was the most often declined by the Registrar-General of Births, Deaths and Marriages in 2023, according to Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs.

The department said in a statement: “The most declined name in 2023 was ‘Prince’. For the previous 13 years, ‘King’ was the most declined name. A total of 64 registrations were declined in 2023.”

It’s no surprise that the names are commonly denied.

While parents are given mostly free rein when it comes to naming their little bundle of joy, New Zealand does have strict guidelines surrounding names to ensure no offence is taken, they are a reasonable length and they do not represent an official title or rank.

If parents present a name that doesn’t meet the criteria for any of the given reasons, it is escalated to the Registrar-General who allows the parents to express their reasoning for the name and then makes a decision on a case-by-case basis and considers whether it meets the statutory criteria.

“Names are a gift, and they are an important part of a person’s identity. We encourage parents to think about their child and how they might feel about their name later in life,” says the Registrar-General of Births, Deaths and Marriages, Russell Burnard.

“When a name is in review, we give parents the opportunity to present the reasoning for the name. Then we make a decision, considering the balance of how the name may be perceived by the public and the department’s obligations under the law.”

Other names that have been declined include Bishop, Major, Princess, Fanny, and Kingkillah - all of which were proposed less than five times last year.

The Registrar-General suggests that when parents are naming their newborn, they should avoid using official titles, ranks or names that resemble such, stay away from numeric characters or symbols, avoid names that may be seen as offensive, and limit their child’s name to 70 characters or less.

Here is the full list of names declined in 2023:

Prince - proposed five times Bishop - proposed three times III - proposed three times King - proposed three times Major - proposed three times Royal - proposed three times Messiah - proposed two times Princess - proposed two times Prynce - proposed two times Rogue - proposed two times Royale - proposed two times Sovereign - proposed two times AazyahRoyaal - proposed one time Captain - proposed one time Chief - proposed one time Empress - proposed one time Fanny - proposed one time Isis - proposed one time Jairah-King - proposed one time JP - proposed one time Judge - proposed one time Justice - proposed one time Justus - proposed one time KC - proposed one time Kiing - proposed one time Kingkillah - proposed one time Knight - proposed one time Leonidas-king - proposed one time Masai-King - proposed one time MissTaunese- proposed one time Nepher-ISIS - proposed one time Notoriety - proposed one time Pope - proposed one time Princess-Penina - proposed one time Pryncè - proposed one time Queen - proposed one time Rhoyael - proposed one time Royaal - proposed one time Royalty - proposed one time Royalty-Reign - proposed one time Saint-Liivoja - proposed one time Sovereign-Kash - proposed one time XIX - proposed one time











