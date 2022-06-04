Declan Jones wanted a tattoo that would act as "a bit of representation of home". Photo / Mead Norton

Declan Jones wanted a tattoo that would act as "a bit of representation of home". Photo / Mead Norton

He has a hyper-realistic portrait of the Queen tattooed on his arm, but Declan Jones doesn't consider himself a "live or die" fan.

If anything, getting the tattoo has shown him how big other fans of the royals can be.

The 25-year-old Tauranga man said his tattoo was "a bit of an interesting one".

"Originally it wasn't actually supposed to be a tattoo of the Queen," he said.

Jones is from England but moved to New Zealand when he was a child, and wanted a tattoo to finish off his sleeve that would act as "a bit of representation of home".

He engaged a tattoo artist known for realistic portraits about three years ago, who suggested "let's go hard or go home" and proposed they do the tattoo of the Queen.

While Jones considers himself a fan of the royals, having the tattoo done has opened his eyes to just how big a fan other people could be.

"Since I've had it done people come up to me who are live or die sort of royal fans."

Meeting those people has put his own enthusiasm into perspective, he said.

Seeing people's reactions to the tattoo was "quite nice".

"A young man having one of the biggest faces of the world tattooed on him . . . it's a talking point."

Declan Jones shows off his tattoo - a reminder of the UK. Photo / Mead Norton

Jones' mother is a "die hard fan" of the royals.

"When I got the tattoo she told all of her friends all about it . . . she reckons I should be able to meet the Queen."

Jones likes to celebrate in his own way when there is a big royal event on, and will likely spend time with his mother to celebrate the Jubilee.

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations will run through to Sunday. The celebration marks the 70th anniversary of her coronation.