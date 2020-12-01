Taking our meds: Improving mental health through food and exercise

The Mediterranean-style diet has been found to relieve depressive symptoms for some people. Photo / 123RF

When we're under stress, the resulting mental harm can be eased by eating well and exercising. By Jennifer Bowden.

Your brain has probably changed in the past few months thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to researchers. They put this down to the new ways we have been working, living and socialising, resulting in stress, anxiety and depression that have altered our brain chemistry. But we can offset some of these pressures on our mental health by eating Mediterranean-style.

In the UK, Covid-19 and subsequent lockdowns have raised levels of mental distress, a Lancet study has found. However, not all population groups have been equally affected. Notably, those already suffering from pre-existing health conditions or living in low-income households have been hard hit. Similarly, the mental well-being of younger age groups and women, in particular those living with young children, has been disproportionately affected, the researchers say.

Their findings add to the body of work that shows the psychological effects of isolation and worry caused by such events as the pandemic. If we can't control the pandemic, what can we do to protect our mental well-being?

For a start, regular exercise and mindfulness training can help to combat brain stress. A daily walk remains one of the simplest feel-good things we can do. Exercise reduces levels of such stress hormones as adrenaline and cortisol and increases the production of chemicals such as endorphins, that elevate our mood and are natural painkillers.

And what about diet? A mounting collection of research results confirms the vital role food plays in determining mood. For example, one University of Otago study found young adults who ate more fruit and vegetables for two weeks reported a 25 per cent increase in feelings of vitality and well-being.

In Australia, clinical trials conducted at the Food and Mood Centre at Deakin University show that depressive symptoms were relieved in a group of people who ate a Mediterranean-style diet.

The centre's Smiles (supporting the modification of lifestyle in lowered emotional states) study was a 12-week, randomised controlled trial involving 67 Australian adults, of whom 69 per cent were taking antidepressants and 45 per cent were receiving psychological therapy. Participants were assigned to either a dietary-support group who were counselled to stick with a modified Mediterranean diet (see box) or a social-support group that acted as a control.

A daily walk remains one of the simplest feel-good things we can do. Photo / 123RF

After 12 weeks, the effect on mental health was pronounced, with a third of the dietary-support group showing reduced depressive symptoms, compared with 8 per cent of the control group.

On top of their Mediterranean-style diet, the study participants had to limit "extras" such as sweets, refined cereals, fried food, fast food, processed meats and sugary drinks to three a week. They did a great job, reducing their less-nutritious "extra" foods by 22 servings a week, making room for the whole grains, fruit, vegetables, dairy, olive oil, pulses and fish of the Med diet.

Kiwis, on average, tend to be big consumers of "extras". These are foods that are nutrient-poor and high in saturated fat, salt or added sugar. Our most recent national nutrition survey (2008-09) showed about a quarter of the sample's energy intake comes from non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages (about 5 per cent each), sugar and sweets (4.2 per cent), cakes and muffins (3.7 per cent), biscuits (2.7 per cent), pies and pastries (2.5 per cent), snack bars and foods (1.3 per cent) and puddings and desserts (1 per cent). And that doesn't even include our fast-food intake.

Swapping some of those discretionary foods for more nutrient-dense ones could pay dividends when it comes to our mental well-being in a challenging 2020. It can be achieved by merely adding a daily snack of nuts or an extra serving of fruit and vegetables to your lunch and dinner.

It may not seem like much, but as clinical trials show, boosting your nutrient intake through food can improve mental well-being.