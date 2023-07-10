Synthony is returning to Auckland Town Hall this September.

Synthony’s unique mix of EDM, live orchestra and light show has travelled all over New Zealand and the world - but now it’s set to return to its roots in Auckland with one very special performance.

Last week it was announced that for the first time ever, Synthony would be held in the snow at Queenstown’s Coronet Peak next month.

And now the show is returning to where it all began with just one Auckland show at the city’s Town Hall on Saturday September 16.

Synthony has appeared at Auckland's Spark Arena as well as in the Domain. Photo / Supplied

The very first Synthony No.1 took place there six years ago. Since its first appearance, the show has gone on to sell out larger-scale shows, playing at Auckland’s Spark Arena and at the city’s domain in a now-annual outdoor event, as well as touring in Australia and Asia.

Duco Touring director David Higgins says, “It’s incredibly exciting to see Synthony going back to its origins of Synthony No.1 at the Auckland Town Hall.”

Sir Dave Dobbyn performing at Synthony in the Domain at the Auckland War Memorial Domain in April 2023. Photo / Jared Donkin, Radlab

The show will be brought to life by the impressive Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra alongside DJs, instrumentalists, and vocalists including Ella Monnery, Peter Urlich, Cherie Matheson and Luca George, supported by the dynamic visual and light elements Synthony has come to be known for.

Whether you’re a Gen X looking for a hit of nostalgia, you’re just discovering EDM for the first time, or even if you’re a classical music fan and sceptical of the blending of genres, Synthony will take you on a journey.

For one night only, it’s an opportunity to revisit the original form of the show that sparked a global phenomenon, featuring some of our favourite dance anthems from the likes of Avicii, Fatboy Slim, and Darude, hosted by P Digsss.

Tickets are expected to sell out fast - you can register for access to a pre-sale on Synthony’s website.

The pre-sale starts at 9am on Thursday July 13, with general tickets going on sale at 9am on Monday July 17.

Synthony No.1 at the Auckland Town Hall

Saturday September 16, 2023











