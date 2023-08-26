There has been a rise in store bought hangover cures in recent years. Photo / Getty Images

No one likes a hangover. Between the toilet bowl cuddles and unable to get out of your bed Sundays, there’s nothing worse than feeling the negative effects of alcohol - except maybe when your chemist-bought cure doesn’t work.

In recent years, there’s been a rise in hangover cures. You can try Hundy Hangover Prevention, The Hangover Patch, and many more including Hydralyte.

The so-called “cures” are meant to see you wake up after a big night and feel perfectly fine. Unfortunately for some people, this isn’t the case and a Sydney pharmacist has revealed it could be because you’re using the cure’s wrong.

Taking to TikTok, Jamil Karaki, educated his followers on the correct way to use Hydralyte and it’s left some people shocked.

The electrolyte tablets are a hangover favourite but Karaki explains they only work if you follow the instructions.

Where most people take the tablet with a full glass of water, Karaki says that’s simply too much and you actually only need 100ml of water for each tablet. If you use any more then you dilute the effects of the alleged hangover cure.

“Many people actually don’t know how to use Hydralyte correctly,” he said in a video that has since gone viral on the video-sharing app. “Each tablet from this tube has to be dissolved in 100ml of water.”

“So if you go to the shops and buy a bottle of water that’s 6-00ml and decide to dissolve some Hydralyte in it to make you feel better, then you will need six of those tablets to make it up to the right concentration or it won’t be hydrating you properly.”

He also revealed that drinking the dissolved tablet like it is a shot, rather than drinking it slowly as advised also won’t make the cure work.

He said it needs to be consumed slowly so that your body has a chance to fully absorb the fluid.

A final piece of advice the pharmacist shared is that it needs to be consumed immediately after the tablet has dissolved.

“If you’ve made up the solution of Hydralyte, you have two hours to drink it – unless you’re keeping it refrigerated,” Karaki advised.

Many viewers of the video were shocked by the advice and said that isn’t how they have been consuming the hangover cure at all.

One person said, “I’ve been dissolving one tablet in 700ml and drinking over a few hours,” while another added, “I’ve been drinking it wrong for years it seems.”

“I’m today years old when I found out I’ve been using these Hydralyte tablets wrong,” a third person added.