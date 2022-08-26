A resident has been publicly shamed by their furious neighbours over a revolting habit.

A resident has been publicly shamed by their furious neighbours over a revolting habit.

Disgusted neighbours have called out an apartment block resident for repeatedly vomiting over the edge of their balcony.

A furious note displayed on the wall of the complex in Redfern, in Sydney's inner west, took aim at the mystery spewer over the revolting habit.

"To the disgusting person who keeps on vomiting over the edge of their balcony, STOP DOING IT," the letter read.

"Your neighbours don't appreciate cleaning YOUR vomit off our balconies, outdoor furniture, our clothes we are drying outside, or ourselves if we're outside trying to enjoy using our balcony when you decide to vomit over the edge.

"Respect your neighbours and keep your vomit inside your own apartment."

The person has been called out in a furious letter.

A photo of the furious note went viral on Reddit, where dozens of other horrified Aussies called out the bizarre behaviour.

"The fact that this happens often enough that they needed to put a note up about it like wow, I could understand and get over a one-time occurrence if they had a party and their drunk friend booted over the side but like … What? do they not have a bathroom?" one perplexed person wrote.

Others suggested potential solutions.

"I'd leave a huge bucket on the balcony, collect the vom, then return the gesture," one said.

"Just follow the trail of vomit back up the building until you get to the balcony with no vomit … then go down one level and that's your vomiter," another wrote.

Another claimed the situation was enough to keep them from renting in another apartment complex.

"This solidifies my opinion on ever living in an apartment again," they wrote.