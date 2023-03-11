Sweet temptation

Banoffee blondie. Photo / Faith Mason

Eloise Head, known online as Fitwaffle, is the baker, content creator and bestselling author behind some of social media’s sweetest hits. Her cookbook, Fitwaffle’s Baked in One, is a collection of 1000 quick, easy and delicious desserts using just one tin. Here, we get a decadent taster...

Chocolate chip cookie magic bars. From Fitwaffles Baked In One by Eloise Head (Ebury press, $50) Photography by Faith Mason For Reset

Chocolate chip cookie magic bars

Makes 16

This is one of the easiest recipes to make in the book. There’s barely any mixing involved, you pretty much throw everything in the tin and bake it – just like magic. So if you fancy something low-effort, I’ve got you. These bars have a buttery chocolate chip cookie base, a sweet and gooey middle, are packed with condensed milk and chocolate chips and topped with crunchy chocolate chip cookies. If you love chewy textures and caramelised flavours, go for an edge or a corner piece!

250g crunchy chocolate chip cookies + 16 broken into quarters for the topping

90g unsalted butter, melted

1 x 397g can condensed milk

250g milk chocolate chips

1. Preheat the oven to 180C (160C fan) and line a 20cm (8in) square baking tin with nonstick baking paper.

2. Put the whole cookies into a food processor and process until finely crushed. Alternatively, put them into a plastic bag and crush finely with a rolling pin. Tip into a medium bowl, then pour in the melted butter and mix together with a spoon until fully combined.

3. Scoop the mixture into your prepared tin and press down firmly with the back of a spoon. Pour over the condensed milk, then sprinkle over the chocolate chips and remaining broken cookies and press down with the back of a fork.

4. Bake for 30–35 minutes until the edges are crisp. Leave to cool completely in the tin, then cut into 16 squares.

5. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator or at room temperature for up to 5 days.

Banoffee blondie. Photo / Faith Mason

Banoffee blondies

Makes 16

These blondies are bursting with flavour. They taste of banana bread, mixed with a thick, fudgy caramel blondie, and have a hint of cinnamon flavour, with sweet white chocolate chips and a smooth caramel swirl throughout. They’re dense and super fudgy. I love to eat these cold, but feel free to heat them up to make them warm and gooey if you prefer.

160g unsalted butter, melted

250g light brown sugar

1 large egg + 1 egg yolk

1 tsp vanilla extract

180g plain (all-purpose) flour

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp ground cinnamon

2 ripe medium bananas, mashed

150g white chocolate chips

100g thick ready-made caramel sauce

1. Preheat the oven to 180C (160C fan) and line a 20cm (8in) square baking tin with nonstick baking paper.

2. In a large mixing bowl, using an electric hand mixer, beat together the melted butter and sugar until fully combined. Then beat in the egg, egg yolk and vanilla extract.

3. Using a rubber spatula or wooden spoon, fold in the flour, salt and cinnamon until just a few streaks of flour remain. Then fold in the mashed banana until just combined, followed by the white chocolate chips.

4. Scoop the batter into your prepared tin and smooth it out evenly to the edges. Dollop the caramel onto the top, then swirl it through the batter with a knife.

5. Bake for 20–25 minutes until the edges are light brown and the middle no longer wobbles. Leave to cool in the tin for at least 1 hour before cutting into 16 squares. Enjoy!

6. Store in an airtight container at room temperature or in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Cherry bakewell flapjacks. Photo / Faith Mason

Cherry bakewell flapjacks

Makes 16

Super soft, gooey, chewy flapjacks with a layer of cherry jam through the middle and white chocolate on top, plus a cherry swirl. These flapjacks are sweet, fruity and sticky, and oh-so delicious. One of my favourite recipes in the book!

For the flapjack base

150g unsalted butter

120g light brown sugar

80ml golden syrup or honey

¼ tsp almond extract

2½ cups rolled oats

80g ground almonds

For the filling

200g cherry jam or cherry compote

For the topping

200g white chocolate, broken into pieces, melted and cooled slightly

100g cherry jam or cherry compote

1. Preheat the oven to 180C (160C fan) and line a 20cm square baking tin with nonstick baking paper.

2. In a large saucepan, melt the butter, sugar, golden syrup or honey and almond extract over a low–medium heat until the sugar has dissolved and the mixture is smooth. Do not boil or overcook the mix.

3. Turn off the heat, then stir in the oats and ground almonds until they’re fully coated. Pour half the mix into your prepared tin and smooth it out with a metal spoon or rubber spatula.

4. Spread over the cherry jam or compote for the filling, then top with the remaining flapjack mix and smooth it out gently, making sure the jam is fully covered.

5. Bake for 15–20 minutes. It should still be very wobbly when it comes out with golden brown edges. This is the key to soft, gooey flapjacks, so make sure you don’t overbake.

6. Leave the flapjack to cool to room temperature in the tin. This usually takes about 2 hours, but it may take longer.

7. For the topping: Pour the melted white chocolate on to the cooled flapjack and spread it out to the edges. Give the tin a light shake to smooth out the chocolate, then dollop the jam or compote over the chocolate and gently swirl it through with a knife or skewer to create a pretty pattern.

8. Leave to cool to room temperature or refrigerate for about 1 hour until the chocolate has fully set. If you put it in the refrigerator, take it out about 15 minutes before slicing and use a hot knife to cut through the flapjack so the chocolate is less likely to crack. Cut into 16 squares and enjoy!

9. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 5 days.

Edited extract from Fitwaffle’s Baked In One by Eloise Head. Published by Ebury press, $50. Photography by Faith Mason

Fitwaffle's Baked In One by Eloise Head (Ebury press, $50) Photography by Faith Mason For Reset



