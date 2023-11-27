Supermodel Elle Macpherson has revealed the one decision she has never regretted. Photo / Instagram

Supermodel Elle Macpherson has opened up about her sobriety journey, revealing her decision to stop drinking changed her life in more ways than one.

Speaking to Body+Soul, the Australian model and business woman said alcohol became something that was blocking her from reaching her full potential as a person and, once she gave up, she was able to get to know herself on a “deeper level”.

“I stopped drinking in 2003 because I felt I couldn’t be fully present in my life, and it was a wonderful springboard of getting to know myself on a deeper level,” she told the magazine.

It comes just two months after Macpherson celebrated 20 years of sobriety in September of this year. She marked the day by sharing a picture of a tri-plate Alcoholics Anonymous medallion on her Instagram page writing, “20 years, this is a wonderful day. I’ve never seen this one before.”

She continued to say: “The meaning of happiness consists in three elements — freedom, gratitude, and the sense of wonder. Life is not a problem to be solved, but an experience to be had. Alan Watts.”

The model - who is known for her record five cover appearances on Sports Illustrated’s swimwear issue, has been known to engage with her social media followers and offer them messages of support if she knows they are in recovery.

While she remains supportive, the star has always maintained that each person is in charge of their own destiny.

“Everybody has their own journey and I’m not interested in telling other people what to do, but I know that this was a decision that I’ve never regretted,” she said.

“Although it required discipline and persistence, the bottom line is you can’t be well and present in your life if you’re not present and well, and alcohol doesn’t really support that. It’s very difficult to get to know yourself if you’re numbing yourself.”

