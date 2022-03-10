Woolworths has changed the name of its 'Chicken Kiev' products so it no longer uses the Russian spelling. Photo / Woolworths

Woolworths has taken a stance on the Russian-Ukraine conflict by changing the name of some products so it no longer uses the Russian spelling.

The supermarket announced on Thursday its own brand of Chicken Kiev and similarly named products in the deli section would now be changed to Chicken Kyiv to recognise the true name of the Ukrainian capital city.

After discussing the matter with the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations, the major retailer understood it was a "small, but meaningful" change to stand in solidarity with Ukrainians living in Australia.

"Kyiv is the globally recognised name of the capital, so it's only appropriate we reflect that in the labelling of the product," a Woolworths spokesman said.

"The name change will be made immediately online, and gradually roll out to our own brand products and signage in-store in the coming weeks."

Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations chairman Stefan Romaniw said the local action on the global issue showed respect for Australian-Ukrainians.

"Woolworths gets it — Ukraine is different to Russia. Ukraine, Ukraine has its own language, its own culture, its own history. That's why using the Russian spelling for the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, in Chicken Kiev has always offended Ukrainians.

"By changing the name of Chicken Kiev to Chicken Kyiv, a major Australian business has shown it stands with Ukraine in support of democracy, decency and peace.

"We hope other food providers can make the same change Woolworths has made. As Ukraine continues to suffer, we invite all Australian businesses to consider how they can be socially responsible and incorporate their values into their business practices."

For the next four weeks, 50 cents of every Woolworths' own brand Chicken Kyiv pack sold will be donated to the Red Cross' Ukraine Appeal. Photo / NCA NewsWire

From every pack of Woolworths' own brand Chicken Kyiv that's sold, the major retailer will donate 50 cents to the Australian Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal over the next four weeks.

So far, the retail chain has internally fundraised about $10,000 for the appeal.

Woolworths carries Chicken Kyiv from other brands but the name changes for those products are out of the control of the supermarket and sit with the supplier.