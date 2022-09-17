Sabato chef Kate Faye. Photo /Sylvie Whinray

Kate Fay works as development and production head chef at Auckland-based fine food store Sabato and has also been appointed as Coeliac NZ's new ambassador chef.

What does Sunday look like in your kitchen?

Since starting at Sabato, Sundays have become a totally different day - lazy and relaxed. It's a nice sleep-in day and I use the day to bake and experiment with our new gluten-free flour as we are always wanting to extend our gluten-free recipes on the website. Then I tend to make a family dinner to take up to my mum's to share with her and my sister.

Prior to working at Sabato, I had spent so long doing nights and always working weekends that on Sunday I tended to be totally exhausted and they just whizzed by with doing chores and getting the paperwork done at the end of a busy restaurant week. Now I have normal hours, Saturday and Sunday have become more social, spending time with family and friends, and I can start the next week refreshed.

Why have you chosen to share this dish?

I have chosen to make these recipes as I am so lucky to have all these delicious products at my fingertips. Great recipes to make for a few people and most of the prep has already been done for you so it is lazy, quick, easy and, of course, gluten-free. Serve the moussaka with a leafy green salad.

Gluten-free moussaka by Sabato chef Kate Faye. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Moussaka

2 medium-sized eggplants, cut into 5mm slices on the diagonal

3 Tbsp Pons Janiroc extra virgin olive oil

500g lamb mince

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp cinnamon, ground

2 Tbsp fresh oregano, finely sliced (or 1 Tbsp dried oregano)

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 x 530g jar Sabato pasta sauce with basil (organic)

1 x 225g jar El Navarrico sliced pimientos

1 x 500g packet Sabato smoked paprika and gruyere bechamel (GF)

Freshly grated grana padano

1. Preheat the oven to 180C.

2. Salt the eggplant slices and leave for ½ an hour. Wash the salt off the eggplant and pat dry. Heat an oiled chargrill pan over high heat. Grill the eggplant slices in batches until charred - for 2-3 minutes on each side. Drizzle with olive oil before turning.

3. Heat a large oiled frying pan over high heat. Cook the lamb mince until browned all over and season with salt. Add the cumin, cinnamon, and oregano and cook stirring for another few minutes. Set aside.

4. Heat a large oiled saucepan over medium heat. Saute the onion and garlic until soft and add the pasta sauce. Season with salt and pepper and simmer for 2-3minutes. Add the seasoned mince to the tomato mixture and cook the mixture for a further 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

5. Arrange a layer of grilled eggplant on the base of a baking dish, spoon over half the meat sauce, and scatter with half the sliced pimientos. Repeat with the same layers and finally spoon over the bechamel sauce and sprinkle with grated grana padano.

Bake for about 35 minutes until hot and lightly browned.

Note: You can add a layer of finely sliced potatoes for variation.

Gluten-free waffles by Sabato chef Kate Faye. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Waffles

Makes 6 large waffles

200g Sabato gluten-free flour

4½ tsp GF baking powder

½ tsp salt

2 x size 7 free range eggs, separated

¼ cup caster sugar

2 cups milk

½ cup Pons traditional extra virgin olive oil

To serve

Pancetta stagionata, Zany Zeus smoked yoghurt, Escuminac late harvest dark maple syrup.

1. Sift the dry ingredients together in a large bowl.

2. Separate the eggs. Whisk the egg whites until stiff and set aside.

3. Mix together the egg yolks, sugar, milk and olive oil and combine well.

4. Gradually add the flour mix to the wet ingredients and mix well. Fold in the beaten egg whites. Cook in a waffle iron.

5. Serve waffles with crispy fried pancetta stagionata, Zany Zeus smoked yoghurt and Escuminac late harvest dark maple syrup.