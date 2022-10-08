Sunday Kitchen: Onslow's Glen File + Sunday roast chicken recipe

Onslow head chef Glen File. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

What does Sunday look like in your kitchen?

Sundays are a combination for me. I consider myself an active relaxer. With the weather changing and summer on its way, I try to make the most of it. If the sun's out I try to head out for a ride on the motorbike then have a swim in the pool or ocean and, in between, I cook Sunday dinner, which can consist of a one-pot wonder or take all-day preparation, as well as testing new recipes and techniques or what's inspired me over the last week.

Generally, when friends and family visit they add an extra night to ensure they don't miss out on Sunday dinner.

Why have you chosen to share this dish?

Who can go past a roast chicken? So simple but so delicious - comfort food at its best. I guess it is a bit of a food memory for me as well. Whenever we stayed with my grandmothers in Gisborne, a roast chicken was always on the menu and would never disappoint. For me, it's taking that memory and trying to elevate it using some of the cooking techniques I have learned over the years. With spring upon us, you can lighten it up by accompanying it with some fresh asparagus, crisp leaves and a potato salad but, let's be honest, who doesn't like roast potatoes? And if you do have any leftovers it's chicken Japanese mayo sandwiches for lunch!

Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Sunday roast chicken

Although this recipe may seem long for a simple roast chicken, it just takes a little planning. I recommend brining the chicken the day before, and I'm sure the results will speak for themselves - it will take your roast chicken to the next level.

1 x free-range whole chicken

1 litre salt brine (made in advance and cooled, recipe below)

200g butter melted and at room temperature

1 celery stick

1 onion, peeled

1 carrot

Half a bulb of garlic

10g fresh thyme

Sea salt

Olive oil

500ml chicken stock

Brine

2 litres of water

115g sea salt

60g sugar

1 bay leaf

½ head of garlic, sliced

½ onion, sliced

15g black peppercorns

1 To make the brine: Combine all the ingredients in a large pot , place on a medium heat and bring to a simmer stirring to dissolve then remove from the heat and cool to room temperature before placing in the fridge till required.

2 For the chicken: Place the bird in a large bowl or sealed container and pour over the brine making sure that it is covered with liquid (you may need to place a weight such as a plate on top). Leave for 4 hours.

3 Remove chicken from the brine and rinse well and pat dry. Place on a rack with a tray underneath and rest uncovered in the fridge for 3 to 24 hours. The longer the better.

4 After about half the drying time, lift the chicken out of the fridge and brush generously with the melted butter then place back in the fridge till ready to cook.

5 Preheat your oven to 180C fan bake.

6 Chop the onion, carrot and celery to medium dice and place on a roasting tray or dish. Add the thyme and garlic bulb, drizzle with a little olive oil - this will act as a trivet and stop the chicken from sticking to the tray and help make your gravy taste delicious.

7 Lift the chicken out of the fridge, fill with your favourite stuffing, if desired. Try to truss the bird if you able to, even just tuck the wings and tie the legs with a little cooking string - this will help the bird cook evenly and will look more elegant if presenting when you serve it.

8 Drizzle a little olive oil over the bird, season well with salt and place on the chopped vegetables.

9 Place the chicken in the preheated oven and bake for around 45 minutes, depending on the bird's size. Alternatively, use a probe and cook till the internal temperature hits 71 degrees.

10 Halfway though, turn the bird to help colour it, also carefully add the chicken stock to the dish and place back in the oven to finish cooking.

11 Once cooked cover with foil and rest for 15-20mins before carving, strain the stock in the roasting pan discard the vegetables and keep the stock to make your gravy.

12 Serve with some new-season asparagus, a simple potato salad and crisp leaves (or duck-fat roast potatoes of course will work as well).

Glen File (alongside Leslie Hottiaux from Apero, Casey McDonald from Craggy Range and Regnar Christensen from Black Barn) will be cooking at the Grand Long Lunch, a highlight of the Hawkes Bay summer F.A.W.C! festival. The lunch will be held on Sat 5 Nov at a secret location. Tickets are $275, book at fawc.co.nz