5 May, 2023 08:00 PM Quick Read

Lukeke x Karen Walker umbrella glass

A curated collection of Mother’s Day gifts designed to elevate the everyday:

Bonnie and Neil cushion, $299, fatherrabbit.com

Willow mural wallpaper by Emma Hayes, POA, emmahayes.co.nz

Deborah Sweeney bud vases, from $49, from smallacorns.co.nz

Lukeke x Karen Walker umbrella glass, $75 each, from karenwalker.com

Fazeek vase, $149, paperplanestore.com

Aesop Lucent facial concentrate, $170, aesop.com

Onyx charger plate, $130, from achomestore.co.nz

Lucia table lamp, $400, from achomestore.co.nz

Cape to Bluff by Simon Devitt, Luke Scott and Andrea Stevens, $95, cityhall.store

Brie Leon sleepers, $195, paperplanestore.com

Society of Wanderers bedlinen, from $107.35, from smallacorns.co.nz

Fog Linen tea towel, $40, fatherrabbit.com

Glasshouse Touch the Sky candle, $64.95, nz.glasshousefragrances.com

Lukeke x Karen Walker bubble bud vase, $149, from karenwalker.com

Bonnie and Neil tablecloth, $299, smallacorns.co.nz

Glasshouse Touch the Sky fragrance diffuser, $64.95, nz.glasshousefragrances.com

Eucalyptus board, $82, and knife, $99, both from fatherrabbit.com

Coat, $500, and Levi’s jeans, $180, both from achomestore.co.nz

Baina hand towel, $45, paperplanestore.com

Brie Leon bag, $219, paperplanestore.com

Sophie shirt, $138, threaddesign.co.nz

Landscape framed wall art, $200, from achomestore.co.nz

Brie Leon bracelet, $59, paperplanestore.com

Heat photographic art print by Jenna Smith, $49, from endemicworld.com

Stockists: achomestore.co.nz; aesop.com; cityhall.store; emmahayes.co.nz; endemicworld.com; fatherrabbit.com; karenwalker.com; nzglasshousefragrences.com; paperplanestore.com; smallacorns.co.nz; threaddesign.co.nz

Stylist: Leanne Moore