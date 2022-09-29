Voyager 2022 media awards
Striking a balance: Are plant-based meat alternatives actually any healthier?

By Jennifer Bowden
4 mins to read
Plant-based products have been pitched as an alternative to red and processed meats. But are they healthier? Photo / Unsplash

Plant-based meat alternatives have their benefits over red meat, but are still a processed food. By Jennifer Bowden.

Question:

I'm keen to reduce my meat eating further but, when considering plant-based meat alternatives, I'm puzzling

