Striking a balance: Are plant-based meat alternatives actually any healthier?

Plant-based products have been pitched as an alternative to red and processed meats. But are they healthier? Photo / Unsplash

Plant-based meat alternatives have their benefits over red meat, but are still a processed food. By Jennifer Bowden.

Question:

I'm keen to reduce my meat eating further but, when considering plant-based meat alternatives, I'm puzzling over the general advice to maximise eating fresh over processed foods. What do we know about these alternatives, and could they have any negative health effects?

Answer:

Plant-based alternatives to animal meat have grown in popularity and availability recently, offering meat eaters a convenient substitute in their meals.

Globally, there are concerns about the environmental impact of animal agriculture. However, plant-based meat alternatives are more popular among consumers concerned about their health or animal welfare rather than environmental issues, a recent German study found.

From a health perspective, there is evidence that overconsumption of animal products is linked to an increased risk of heart disease, cancer, diabetes and other chronic diseases. Indeed, both red meat and processed meats have been linked to cancer. In 2015, the World Health Organisation's International Agency for Research on Cancer categorised processed meat as a Group 1 human carcinogen based on data from 800 studies, meaning there is sufficient evidence to link processed meat consumption to cancer in humans. The agency also classified red meat as a Group 2A probable carcinogen, meaning that red meat is probably carcinogenic to humans based on available evidence.

On the other hand, red meat has nutritional value, being a rich source of protein, minerals such as iron and zinc, and vitamins including B12. Thus, enjoying some red meat in your diet is an option most health authorities suggest for a balanced diet.

Plant-based products have been pitched as an alternative to red and processed meats for those wishing to reduce their animal-meat intake. But are they healthier?

Plant-based meat alternatives are designed and manufactured to emulate animal products so that consumers can enjoy the taste and convenience of a meat-like food while reducing their meat intake. This is an important point: plant-based meat alternatives are not an alternative to foods such as fruits, vegetables or legumes.

So, when assessing their health effects or environmental impacts, we should compare them with animal meats, not plant products. For example, it is doubtful that someone would buy a plant-based meat alternative to replace the green leafy salad they usually have for dinner. They would more likely eat it instead of a beef steak, and still include fresh vegetables with it.

Market research suggests that 90 per cent of consumers who buy plant-based meat alternatives are meat-eaters, not vegetarians. So researchers have assessed their healthfulness based on the premise that meat eaters are swapping meat for the plant-based substitute.

Numerous studies have compared the nutritional profiles of the two. They show that, on the whole, the plant-based meat alternatives are lower in energy density, saturated fat and protein while also being significantly higher in fibre and salt. All good, except that salt is not something we need more of in the typical Western diet.

Moreover, based on a British nutrient profiling system, about 40% of meat products were classified as "less healthy", compared with just 14% of plant-based meat alternatives. The researchers concluded that plant-based meat alternatives have "favourable nutritional profiles compared to meat, but there is a need to reduce their salt content". Similar findings on plant-based meat alternatives were found in Germany.

Fresh and whole foods such as vegetables, fruits, whole grains and legumes will always be the gold standard for healthfulness above processed foods. However, many plant-based meat alternatives have a favourable nutritional profile – the only area of caution is their sodium content.

So, to maximise the healthfulness of your plant-based meat alternative, read the nutrition information panel on the product packaging, compare multiple plant-based meat alternatives and choose the one with the lowest sodium per 100 grams.