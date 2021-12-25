Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Stewart Island: a short story by Airini Beautrais

5 minutes to read
By Airini Beautrais

For Canvas' Boxing Day issue, award winning author Airini Beautrais writes a short story based in Rakiura, Stewart Island.

Jenna and Jack quit their summer jobs and hitch-hiked around the South Island with everything in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.