Steve Braunias: At the end of the day, is it really over?

By Steve Braunias
5 mins to read
Jack Kerouac fell into a long, unhappy alcoholic stupor after he wrote his 1957 classic, On The Road. But nobody can take that success from him, writes Steve Braunias.

OPINION

The end – of life, the world, things like that – is the subject of English writer Geoff Dyer's latest book, The Last Days of Roger Federer, which is only briefly about the tennis