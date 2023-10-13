Voyager 2023 media awards

Steve Braunias: An ode to editors

Steve Braunias
Steve Braunias reflects on a career of writing for editors. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Keri was my editor at Radio 2XS in Palmerston North. She came in like a breath of cold air, very bracing, with all sorts of wise sayings and firm instructions about how to report.

