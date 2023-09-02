Spring zing: in-season grapefruit recipes

Photo / Babiche Martens

As we head into a new season, our taste buds begin to crave a lighter touch. Trees are heavy with juicy grapefruit right now which lend themselves beautifully to some transitional fare.

Miso salmon with grapefruit and watercress salad

Serves 4

1 Tbsp ginger, grated

100 g miso paste

2 Tbsp soy sauce

1 Tbsp brown sugar

120 g salmon, 4 x pieces, pin bones removed

½ cup chicken stock

2 Tbsp oil, for cooking

400g udon noodles, cooked

2 cups watercress

1 grapefruit, segmented

1. In a small bowl combine miso, ginger, soy, sugar and ¼ cup of stock.

2. Place salmon in a flat dish and pour over marinade, combining well. Leave for at least 30 minutes.

3. Heat a barbecue hot plate or frying pan. Remove salmon from marinade and pat off excess. Reserve marinade. Cook salmon for 4 or 5 minutes each side, depending on thickness.

4.Heat marinade in a small pot and add remaining stock to make it saucy.

5. Place noodles in a bowl, add a little miso sauce, top with a piece of salmon, then serve with the watercress and grapefruit salad.

Poppy seed and grapefruit syrup cake

Serves 10

170g butter, softened

300g caster sugar

3 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

300g plain flour

1½ tsp baking powder

Zest of 1 grapefruit

¼ cup grapefruit juice

¼ cup poppy seeds, toasted

150ml yoghurt

Syrup

½ cup caster sugar

1 Tbsp butter

½ cup grapefruit juice

Icing sugar to dust

Creme fraiche to serve

1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Butter a 25cm ring tin and line the base with baking paper.

2. Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time and then add vanilla. Fold through the flour, baking powder, zest, juice, poppy seeds and yoghurt. Spoon into the tin and smooth the top. Bake for 45 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean.

3. While the cake bakes make the syrup. In a small pot place the sugar, butter and juice stirring until the sugar has dissolved. Bring to a simmer, then remove from the heat.

4. Spoon the syrup over the cake while warm in the tin. Tip on to a serving plate. Dust with icing sugar and serve with a dollop of creme fraiche.

Grapefruit mousse

Serves 6

4 eggs, 2 of them separated into whites and yolks

½ cup caster sugar

¼ tsp salt

1 grapefruit, large, or two small, freshly zested and juiced

½ cup cream

¼ vanilla beans, seeds only

1. In a saucepan whisk 2 whole eggs, 2 egg yolks and ½ cup caster sugar until well combined.

2. Add salt and the grapefruit zest and juice, and place over a medium-low heat. Cook gently, stirring constantly, until the mixture visibly thickens (like loose custard), about 10 minutes.

3. Remove from heat, pass through a fine sieve and chill.

3. Whisk the 2 egg whites with 2 Tbsp caster sugar until stiff peaks form. Whisk cream with the vanilla bean seeds until thick. Carefully fold egg white and whipped cream into the chilled grapefruit mixture until well combined. Spoon into serving glasses and chill.

Recipe / Warren Elwin