Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Speak up in bed: Tips for sharing desires confidently, according to an NZ sex therapist

By Sofie Louise
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Your partner can’t read your mind - good sex starts with clear communication. Photo / Getty Images

Your partner can’t read your mind - good sex starts with clear communication. Photo / Getty Images

WARNING: This story contains sexual content and is suitable for adults only

Why saying what you want in bed feels so difficult - and how to fix that.

Your partner’s doing that thing again – the move that has you supressing a wince because it really doesn’t feel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle