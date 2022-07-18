Prince Harry wants the world to know Meghan Markle is his "soulmate." Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry wants the world to know Meghan Markle is his "soulmate".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the United Nations New York headquarters hand in hand this week to celebrate international Nelson Mandela Day, but the prince's speech covered more than climate change.

While speaking to the UN General Assembly, Harry described his wife as his "soulmate" and later protected her when he refused to answer a reporter's question about the Queen and the duchess' strained relationship, which was revealed in a recently released book.

Prince Harry delivers remarks to a very empty General Assembly during the Nelson Mandela International Day at the United Nations Headquarters on July 18. Photo / Getty

He also said he had been left feeling "battered and helpless" by Covid and climate change adding his role as a father has made campaigning for global issues all the more important to him.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived hand in hand at the event. Photo / Getty Images

Harry and Meghan are parents to Archie, 3, and 1-year-old Lilibet.

Referencing Mandela's description of hope as a "lifebelt to a swimmer", the prince said, "Let's be honest, how many of us are in danger of losing those lifebelts right now?

"How many of us feel battered, helpless, in the face of a seemingly endless stream of disasters and devastation. I understand this has been a painful year in a painful decade."

He added Covid is "continuing to ravage communities in every corner of the globe" and stressed the planet is facing a seemingly never-ending "stream of disasters and devastation".

Referring to Covid, Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and the overturning of Roe v Wade in the USA, he said: "We're living through a pandemic that continues to ravage communities in every corner on the globe; climate change wreaking havoc on our planet, with the most vulnerable suffering most of all; the few weaponising lies and disinformation against the many; and from the horrific war in Ukraine to the rolling back of constitutional rights here in the United States, we are witnessing a global assault on democracy and freedom, the calls of Mandela's life.

"As so often in history, the consequences of decisions made by some of the most powerful people in some of the world's most powerful countries is being felt most deeply in countries in Africa.

"The pandemic, and the war, and inflation have left Africa mired in a fuel and food crisis the likes of which we have not seen in a decade.

Prince Harry addresses the General Assembly during the Nelson Mandela International Day at the United Nations. Photo / Getty Images

"Worst still, this comes at a time when the Horn of Africa is witnessing the worst drought it has seen in half a century."

He added about his love for Africa: "It's where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife."

His political comments come amid rumours that Meghan has her sights set on becoming US President one day as she repeatedly makes waves as a political activist.

The duchess has joined forces with Gloria Steinem, 88, to get the Equal Rights Amendment ratified and insisted she is willing to march in Washington DC against the Roe v Wade abortion ruling.

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald