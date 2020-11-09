'Some kind of sex slave': Toyboy offered money by parents to dump 'cougar' girlfriend

Sergio's father offered him money to leave Caroline. Photo / Instagram

A mother of three has lifted the lid on her glamorous life in Dubai with her younger boyfriend, revealing her lover's father even offered him money to dump her.

Caroline Stanbury is an English socialite with friends in the royal family who previously starred on reality TV show Ladies of London.

Since splitting from her husband of 17 years, businessman Cem Habib, late last year, Caroline has moved on with former professional soccer player Sergio Carrallo.

At 26 the Real Madrid star is 18 years younger than Caroline, but that hasn't stopped the pair from being madly in love.

The couple met in the United States earlier this year, with Sergio making the decision to move to Dubai to be with Caroline at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

But despite the couple's blissful life together, which includes lavish tropical holidays and yacht trips, Caroline and Sergio have faced a backlash from his family members over the relationship.

In an interview with The Daily Mail Caroline revealed Sergio's dad seemed to think she was a "crazy old woman" who wanted his son for sex.

Caroline Stanbury is 18-years older than boyfriend Sergio Carrallo. Photo / Instagram

"Dad offered me a good amount of money — anything I wanted — to give Caroline up," Sergio told the newspaper.

While "floored" by his father's response, Caroline admitted she would feel the same if it was one of her sons.

"I think he thought I was a crazy old woman desperate to walk down the aisle with his young son or keep him as some kind of sex slave," she said.

Sergio said his mother cried when he learnt of his relationship with Caroline because she feared he wouldn't be able to have a "normal life" and "build a family".

But since meeting Caroline, Sergio says his mother has warmed to her and is now "super in love with her".

"When you see a woman my age with three children taking your 26-year-old son, you basically have a complete heart attack. I just think she hopes it will all fizzle out in time," Caroline said of Sergio's mother.

The couple swears their love is the real deal. Photo / Instagram

he couple, who regularly post about their relationship on Instagram, have also faced their fair share of backlash from the public, with Caroline slammed over their age gap and Sergio accused of having ulterior motives.

But they insist their relationship is genuine, with Caroline praising Sergio for being "amazing" with her three children.

"He's not here for the lifestyle or my money. He was a professional soccer player, for goodness' sake (he played for Real Madrid's under-21s). He has his own money. There were women on tap," she said.

The couple says they have "a lot of sex", with Sergio admitting: "I want sex all the time."

"I used to burn off a lot of calories when I was playing football, so I have to find another way. Sex is the way and I need to score!" he said.