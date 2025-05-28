She and son Luke, who is also her business partner, finished renovations of their Parnell luxury boutique, Hartfield Jewellers; Luke got married; then Dick completed a personal challenge – walking the Camino Trail.

“Walking 800km from the Pyrenees through the vast Meseta and into Galicia, in rain, hail, sleet and snow, was nothing short of incredible,” Dick tells Society Insider.

Jodie Dick on the Camino Trail.

“For some, the Camino is spiritual in a religious sense, for others, like me, it was about reconnecting with nature, with humanity, with a sense of purpose, and the quiet beauty in everyday life.”

Dick walked the Camino Frances with her good friend Susan Taylor Jones. The pilgrimage trail stretches from France to Santiago de Compostela in Spain.

Dick’s grandfather had been a competitive race walker; however, she hadn’t realised until walking the trail that both her aunties had walked the Camino too.

Jodie Dick at the halfway mark of the Camino Trail.

Every day brought different challenges, emotionally, physically and mentally, Dick says.

“I had hip issues early on, and my chiropractor suggested walking barefoot, so I did. Then I switched to jandals and toe socks.

“Not the usual setup, but it got me through.”

Dick’s telecommunications and tech mogul husband Malcolm, who has a reported net worth of more than $250 million, joined her to walk the end of the trail, which finished in Fisterra, Spain, a place once thought to be the end of the world.

Malcolm and Jodie Dick at the end of the Camino Trail.

The couple were in Paris last week, where Dick had a final fitting for her ultimate birthday dress at Oscar de la Renta on the Rue de Marignan. Highly personalised gowns from de la Renta can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

The gown has been a year in the making, and Dick says having it fitted was “very special”.

“Having a custom piece by one of the world’s most iconic design brands has been a dream of mine for a long time,” Dick says.

Jodie Dick shares a sneak peek at the Oscar de la Renta boutique in Paris.

This week, the Dicks flew to Utah. The couple and their family are crazy about skiing and are in the middle of building their dream family home just outside of Park City.

The Dicks are proud to be founding members of a new ski and golf resort in Salt Lake City.

They will then travel to the Jalisco region of Mexico, with some of the other resort founding members, before heading home to New Zealand.

It has already been a big year for celebrations for the couple, with son Luke marrying lawyer Hannah Cassone in a beautiful ceremony in April at the luxurious Kinloch Manor & Villas in Taupō. The wedding came just days after Jodie and Malcolm celebrated the 10th anniversary of their own wedding.

“Malcolm and I are so proud of all our children, and seeing Luke marry someone we love so much was incredibly special,” says Dick.

“Both he and Hannah wore Chaumet wedding bands from our store. It was the perfect day.”

Malcolm, Jodie, Luke and Hannah Dick at Kinloch Manor, at the wedding of Luke and Hannah.

Kiwi Bondi Rescue star’s exciting career move back home

After more than a decade living in Sydney, Kiwi Bondi Rescue star Harrison Reid has come home to Christchurch to make his mark in the city’s lucrative property market.

Reid has been living in Sumner for three weeks, working at Harcourts Gold in Papanui, the brand’s No 1 residential seller in New Zealand.

Harrison Reid has taken on a new role at Harcourts Gold.

“The best part about being a lifeguard was meeting people from all walks of life and helping them out,” Reid tells Society Insider.

“Therefore, entering real estate felt like a great fit for me and a natural pathway.”

Reid is close friends with billionaire Nick Mowbray and his fiancee, Jaimee Lupton, and is a regular at the major milestones in their lives.

The couple once told Society Insider that Reid is one of the nicest people anyone could ever meet.

Harrison Reid (back right) with Nick Mowbray and Jaimee Lupton and their daughter, Noa, in Queenstown.

Sumner-born and raised, Reid, 30, attended one of the country’s top private schools, Christ’s College. From a young age, he was a member of Taylor’s Mistake Surf Life Saving Club.

During his last year of high school, Harrison did the holiday programme at Waverley Council Lifeguards in Sydney, the home of Bondi Rescue. The following year, Reid made a full-time move to Sydney, where he was employed full-time as a lifeguard and made his debut on the hit TV show.

“I did 12 years on the show, and it’s pretty funny looking at it across the years and seeing myself grow up,” says Reid.

Harrison Reid aged 18.

Reid had been eyeing up a move home for some time. He is the only child of his parents, Kevin and Karen, and says the family are very close.

“So, you can imagine how happy we all are living in the same city,” he says.

“I’ve worked every Christmas Day for the past 12 years as it’s peak season on the beach, so Christmas will be very special this year, with us all together.”

He has been considering a career change to real estate for a while, and says he has found the perfect fit, joining Christchurch real estate power couple Lynette and John McFadden at their Harcourts Papanui office, working with everyone from first-home buyers up to premium investors.

Reid got his real estate licence last Friday and is excited to be working with Cameron Bailey, the No 1 Harcourts Sales consultant in New Zealand for the past eight years.

“I couldn’t have a better mentor in Cameron, both inside and outside of work,” he says.

Reid believes that working for so long at one of the world’s busiest beaches has earned him public trust through his “calm leadership, professionalism and commitment to safety”.

Harrison Reid (right) has starred on Bondi Rescue for 12 years.

“I now bring those qualities to real estate, guiding clients with confidence, care and a deep sense of responsibility.”

After saving many lives, Reid says being a lifeguard at Bondi taught him not to take life for granted.

“I was exposed to a lot of incidents over the years. It’s amazing that one phone call can change a person or a family’s life forever.”

After more than a decade on Bondi Rescue, Reid has spent the first part of the year winding up his time as an Australian reality star by putting himself in some challenging situations.

In January, he entered the Network 10 hit show, I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!, filmed in South Africa and hosted by Australia’s favourite son, Robert Irwin, and comedian Julia Morris.

“I had no phone, I slept on a canvas stretcher and lived on rice and beans throughout the day,” he says.

Harrison Reid on I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!

The ever-cheerful Reid got bitten by snakes five times in challenges and got electrocuted multiple times. He says the experience left him broken mentally and starved.

“I have never been out of my comfort zone, which was the reason why I wanted to do it.

“I know it sounds weird with what I went through, and people throw the word ‘life-changing’ around flippantly ... but it genuinely was.”

Reid lasted 27 days, placing fifth, with former NRL hardman Sam Thaiday winning the series.

After that, Reid finished filming his last series of Bondi Rescue, where he was thrilled to host British popstar Dua Lipa at Bondi.

“Dua was just lovely, I wished I had got tickets to her concert,” he says.

Dua Lipa and Harrison Reid on Bondi beach.

Kate Fowler’s growing modern family

The two young daughters of Kiwi former model and bed linen entrepreneur Kate Fowler will soon have a half-brother. Her ex, Australian hospitality billionaire Justin Hemmes, is expecting his first son any day now.

Sydney-based Fowler, 35, split with Hemmes, 52, in 2018. Since then, the pair have successfully co-parented their two daughters, Alexa, 9, and Sacchi, 7.