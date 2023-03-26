Smash and gag: Life with an avocado allergy

Avocados are a delicious, nutritious food – unless you’re allergic to them. Photo / 123RF

The appeal of avocados has spread far and wide but for an unlucky few, the cafe staple spells trouble.

Question:

I’m allergic to avocado – though I like the taste. It makes me feel like I’ve eaten glass, and then I vomit. This allergy usually causes some surprise to many people, including cafe chefs. I’m also topically allergic to latex, which I understand is linked to a collective group of fruit allergies. How common is this allergy, and is it likely that I am allergic to avocado oil and foods prepared with it?

Answer:

Avocados are a delicious, nutritious food packed with healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, and fibre, making them a nutrient-rich addition to the diet – unless you’re allergic to them. And avocado allergies are not uncommon; in fact, they are seen reasonably frequently, according to allergy specialists.

A group of eight common foods – cow’s milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, soy, wheat, fish and shellfish – cause 90 per cent of immunoglobulin E allergies globally. Also known as IgE-mediated food allergies, these usually occur within minutes of ingestion. As well, more than 160 other types of food (including avocados) have been documented as causes of various food allergies.

Regarding avocados, the most common type of allergy is the oral allergy syndrome. This usually involves localised tingling or itching in the mouth and throat, and typically doesn’t progress further because stomach acid destroys the protein. However, although rare, a more generalised “systemic” reaction can occur if patients are particularly sensitive or eat a large amount suddenly. At worst, this can cause life-threatening anaphylaxis.

Oral allergy syndrome happens when someone has an allergy to latex (or a tree pollen) and subsequently develops a reaction to a plant-based food (such as avocado). This occurs because of a similarity between a protein in latex (or the tree pollen) and a protein in avocado (or another fruit or plant food). Hence, the body first becomes allergic to latex, and then the immune system reacts to avocado because of this protein similarity. Less commonly, people can develop an allergy to avocado alone without oral allergy syndrome.

A wide variety of foods have the potential to cross-react with latex in people with allergies. Foods with high levels of latex-type proteins include avocado, kiwifruit, banana and chestnut, while foods with moderate levels include apple, carrot, celery, melon, papaya, potato and tomato. Other fruits and nuts have also been linked to latex allergies but at a much lower rate.

Bear in mind just because you have a latex allergy does not mean you have to avoid all of these foods. Instead, those with a latex allergy should avoid foods only if a reaction occurs and is confirmed to a specific food.

In terms of how common this is, a 2020 review estimated that the average latex allergy prevalence among the general population worldwide is about 4.3 per cent. And an estimated 30-50 per cent of people with a latex allergy will develop an allergy to certain plant-derived foods, such as avocado, banana, chestnut, kiwifruit, peach, tomato, potato and bell pepper.

Almost all food allergies involve a protein in the food as the allergen. However, there are documented exceptions where, for example, a type of carbohydrate in meat called “alpha-gal” is an allergen for some people. But in the case of an avocado allergy, the allergen that triggers the reaction is a protein.

Typically, when avocados are processed to create oil, the protein fraction is removed, and the resulting oil contains undetectable levels of it. But while the leading avocado oil manufacturers would probably ensure the removal of all protein, makers of extra virgin oil with minimal processing may have traces of protein remaining in their product. So there could be detectable allergens in some avocado oils, and depending on the sensitivity of individuals with an allergy to the fruit, the potential theoretically for it to be triggered.

Allergy New Zealand CEO Mark Dixon recommends that anyone with an avocado allergy “see an allergy specialist to determine whether you can use avocado oil and how to manage your allergy across your different lifestyle environments – home, work, social gatherings etc – to prevent or lower your risk of exposure”.