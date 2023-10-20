Six hot long-weekend dates in Auckland

Waterworld at Panmure Lagoon Pool.

1. Not Kevin Costner’s Waterworld

Beach weather is supposedly on its way but until then the Waterworld inflatable obstacle course is sticking to the predictability of indoor locations and popping up at Panmure Lagoon Pool this weekend. Book the kids in for a one-hour session where they can run, climb, bounce and splash off some energy. It’s not suitable for preschoolers and 5 to 8-year-olds must be accompanied by a paying and participating adult but it’s guaranteed fun.

Today, tomorrow and Monday, 10am-4pm (sessions on the hour, last entry 3pm). Panmure Lagoon Pool and Leisure Centre, 29 Lagoon Dr, Panmure. Tickets $22 per person from wipeout.co.nz

MOTAT’s Ngā Mirumiru Bubbles.

2. Forever blowing bubbles

Motat’s Ngā Mirumiru Bubble Weekend is always a crowd favourite, particularly for the littlest budding scientists. Right through the long weekend there will be science shows, face painting, bubble-wand crafts, giant bubbles and all the wonder you can create with soap, glycerin and some carefully directed air. Tram rides, food trucks and the usual Motat attractions will be open on site as well. Let the tamariki enjoy some carefree bubble play.

Today, tomorrow and Monday, 10am-4pm. Motat, 805 Great North Rd, Western Springs. Usual entry fees apply.

Yulia.

3. Evergreen

If your Saturday night is looking dull as dishwater, then consider getting last-minute tickets to the always mesmerising Yulia at the Civic tonight. In Evergreen: Songs of the Greats, the Russian-born contralto will sing a repertoire of iconic songs from the likes of Barbra Streisand, The Carpenters and Astrud Gilberto. Tonight’s concert is the final in her three-city tour, which is her first since last year’s critically acclaimed Edith Piaf performances.

Tonight, 7pm. The Civic, cnr Queen St and Wellesley St, Auckland CBD. Tickets start at $89 + booking fees from ticketmaster.co.nz

Pop-up Globe.

4. Pop-up Globe

For anyone who’s ever thought the Bard’s not their thing, the Pop-up Globe Shakespeare Company is here to change your mind. There are four performances left of their “rowdy, rambunctious and joyful” interpretation of Twelfth Night this weekend. You’ll be hard-pressed to get a ticket for tonight’s show but there’s availability this afternoon and for the two performances tomorrow. The Globe has popped up at Q Theatre this time round so it’s a more comfortable experience with seating, a roof and air conditioning but with the same brazen energy and spectacular performances.

Today 3.30pm and 7.30pm, tomorrow 2pm and 6pm. Q Theatre, 305 Queen St, Auckland CBD. Tickets $20 + booking fee for standing, starting at $55 + booking fee for seats from qtheatre.co.nz

The Silver Ferns. Photo / Photosport

5. Go the Silver Ferns

There’s nothing like a close match to get the patriotic juices flowing. On Monday, the Silver Ferns will be playing the fourth and final game against Australia for the Constellation Cup. The series hasn’t gone our way so far, which is all the more reason to take the family along to support the ferns and cheer yourselves hoarse. If you can find it in your heart to support men’s sport as well, then get there early for the curtain raiser game by the NZ and Australian mens’ teams.

Monday, 2pm (men’s game), 4pm (Silver Ferns v Australia). Spark Arena, 42/80 Mahuhu Crescent, Parnell. Tickets start at $20 from ticketmaster.co.nz

St Heliers Art & Craft Market.

6. St Heliers Art & Craft Market

It comes but once a year, the St Heliers Art & Craft Market will be taking over Vellenoweth Green on Monday with all the local arty, gifty, knick-knacky treasures a person could desire. Knock out your Christmas shopping early and ethically by purchasing something direct from the maker at this market. Grab a coffee, wander the stalls and the waterfront boardwalk and you’ve got yourself a pretty delightful Labour Day in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Monday, 10am-4pm. Vellenoweth Green, Tāmaki Drive, St Heliers. Free entry.