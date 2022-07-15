Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Simon Wilson: The rewilded golf course of San Geronimo

3 minutes to read
San Geronimo, where a golf bunker became a sandpit for playing in. Photo / supplied

San Geronimo, where a golf bunker became a sandpit for playing in. Photo / supplied

Simon Wilson
By
Simon Wilson

Senior Writer

The golfers fought for years, through the courts and with their pet politicians. But the plain fact was, the San Geronimo golf course in Marin Country, California couldn't rustle up the income to stay in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.