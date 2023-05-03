Cadbury's have made two quiet changes to a chocolate lover's favourite treat. Photo / Reddit

Cadbury’s has landed itself in hot chocolate this week after lovers of the sweet treat noticed its quiet move.

Taking to Reddit, one eagle-eyed shopper noticed upon picking up a large box of Favourites that the 570g box has undergone a subtle change.

Sharing a photo of their recent purchase alongside an old box of the assorted treat, the forum user pointed out that instead of including 570g of chocolate, the box now includes 520g, “Shrinkflation has reached Favourites,” they quipped.

The Cadbury treat includes a combination of bite-sized chocolates such as Flake, Crunchie, and Picnic and is available to consumers in two sizes, which were formerly 570g box and 373g. Now, however, both boxes have been reduced in weight with the larger of the two weighing in at 520g while the smaller is now 265g.

Favourites used to weigh in at 570g but a quiet change from Cadbury's has seen the box shrink to 520g. Photo / Reddit

Speaking to news.com, Cadbury Australia confirmed the change in size, claiming it was a decision the company made in light of soaring manufacturing costs.

“Due to the rising costs that many Aussie manufacturers are facing, we have made the difficult decision to adjust the size of our Cadbury Favourites range,” Alex Blair, Mondelez’s corporate and government affairs manager, told the Australian news outlet.

The size change has also landed on New Zealand shores with local supermarkets stocking their shelves with slightly lighter boxes.

It wasn’t the only change to the popular product, with Cadbury also opting to remove two of the bite-size bars swapping them out for new flavours. Dream and Flake appear to have been replaced with Caramilk and Twirl bars.

Despite the change in weight, the treats have not reduced in price with the larger “party” pack retailing for around $19 while the smaller is priced at $10.

The contents of the box have also undergone a change. Photo / Reddit

This is not the first time Cadbury has upset consumers. In 2019, it came under fire for changing the size of its family chocolate blocks.

It released a statement at the time revealing the blocks would change size but they wouldn’t change price.

“We’re committed to delivering the best quality Cadbury chocolate to you at the best possible price. Unfortunately, over the last few years, we’ve seen our costs go up,” Cadbury said on Facebook.

“Rather than raising the recommended retail price, we’ve made the call to reduce the size of our Cadbury family blocks so that they can continue to be an affordable treat for all Kiwis.”

New Zealand-owned chocolate company Whittaker’s has also been battling with rising costs in recent years however, it has chosen not to shrink the size of its family-sized chocolate block and instead has opted to annually increase their price.

In March, the company revealed inflation and rising costs would see a 250g block increase to $7.09.