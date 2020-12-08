Should we limit how many avocados we eat?

Should we limit our avocado intake? Photo / 123RF

Any risks associated with avocados lie more in the preparation than the eating. By Jennifer Bowden.

Question:

I love avocados and know they contain good oils. But should we limit how many we eat?

Answer:

Avocados are a delicious, nutritious food, though not without their risks, judging by the number of avocado-related knife injuries. Curiously, the number of such injuries continues to grow in the Western world, so much so that a recent academic journal described them as an epidemic.

But assuming we've managed to cut the avocado safely, it's pretty much all good news after that. Avocados are packed with healthy fats, vitamins, minerals and fibre, making them a nutrient-rich addition to the diet. However tempting it is to eat the whole avocado in one sitting – with no risk of a browned leftover lump of avo in the fridge – is it a good idea to eat a lot of them?

A single fruit has about 44g of fat, of which 31g is monounsaturated, 5g polyunsaturated and 6g saturated. The predominance of monounsaturated fat qualifies avocados as good for heart health. A recent meta-analysis reviewed 18 studies on avocado intake and cardiovascular disease risk. It confirmed there was clear evidence that adding avocado to your diet increased levels of healthy HDL cholesterol, irrespective of what else you were eating.

Substituting avocado for dietary sources of saturated fat has an even more significant effect on cardiovascular disease risk factors, a 2016 study published in the Journal of Clinical Lipidology found. When avocado replaced saturated fats, this significantly decreased total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

Ideally, then, we should substitute avocados for sources of saturated fat, such as processed foods, butter, lard, dairy fat, chicken skin and fat on red meat.

Fat is not the only thing avocados have in abundance. A single avocado contains 8g of fibre, a sizeable contribution to the daily target of 25g for women and 30g for men. A kiwifruit, in contrast, has 1.7- 2.2g of fibre, a banana 2g and an apple about 2.7g. They also contain potassium and magnesium, all of which are associated with improved cardiovascular health.

The other great thing about the healthy fats in avocados is that they boost absorption of fat-soluble vitamins and antioxidants from other foods, such as tomatoes, carrots and leafy greens. Adding avocado to a tomato salsa enhances the uptake of lycopene (a carotenoid with antioxidant properties found in tomatoes) and beta-carotene (found in carrots and leafy greens, among other things) by 4.4 and 2.6 times respectively, an earlier study found. Adding 150g of avocado to a salad boosted lutein and alpha- and beta-carotene absorption by 7.2, 15.3, and 5.1 times.

So, how much should we eat? New Zealand has no standard serving size for avocado, but most guides suggest it should be half of a fruit, which is in line with the US. However, many avocado clinical trials have asked participants to eat one or more avocados each day, so it's entirely possible to eat one a day as part of a balanced diet. The goal is to listen to your hunger and fullness levels – if you stop eating when you're full, your body will help you maintain your natural weight.

Added to that, if you're eating plenty of vege-tables, fruit, whole grains, lean meats and low-fat dairy products, then throwing a good dollop of avocado into your day is a fine idea. Plus, avocado is quite satiating, according to a 2014 study – although that study was funded by the US Hass Avocado Board.

As for the risk of injury, research has found that most avocado knife injuries occur to the left hand, which is the non-dominant hand for most of the population. Instead of holding the avocado in your left hand while cutting with your right, place it on a flat chopping board for cutting.