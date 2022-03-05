She wants her husband to undergo a vasectomy to prevent him from having children with another person. Photo / @swfl_mommanicoleof2 / TikTok

She wants her husband to undergo a vasectomy to prevent him from having children with another person. Photo / @swfl_mommanicoleof2 / TikTok

When you get into a relationship and marry, you plan to make a commitment for life.

Part of that involves trusting your partner through the good and the bad.

But one wife has gone viral for making a "selfish" request of her husband in case they divorced.

The TikTok star says she wants her husband to undergo a vasectomy just in case they divorced so he can't have children with another woman.

In the video, the TikToker said she wanted her spouse to undergo the surgical procedure, just in case they ever split up.

"When people think I'm wrong for not wanting my husband to have other children when we divorce! So that means [snip] after baby #3," she captioned the clip, while lip-syncing to the song lyrics, "I could say I'm sorry, but I'm not".

Her stance has left viewers outraged with a number calling her "crazy", "selfish" and wondering how much control she has in the relationship.

Some pointed out the fact she spoke like divorce was a real possibility.

@swfl_mommanicoleof2 / TikTok

"'When' we divorce? Are you planning this?" one pointed out, while another added: "Wait... 'when you divorce?' I'm confused."

"Yikes... so glad not everyone is this crazy," one woman commented.

"Why do people think they can control other human beings... I bet he only agrees to this so she won't leave him. It's all to make her happy," a second said.

Another person came forward to share her experience, saying she once asked this of her husband but is now grateful he shot the idea down.

"My ex and I said the same thing. I'm so thankful he changed his mind. My kids love their siblings."

One said it should be a two-way street and the woman should also undergo the procedure.

"Does this mean you are getting a procedure as well? Surely it wouldn't be fair to only make the husband do it, and him 'trust' that you'll hold up your end of the deal.""

However, some jumped to the defence of the woman and her request, saying her concerns are valid.

"I think what you want is understandable and that is a very good man that truly loves you and his children if he is willing to do that."

The TikTok star cleared up the request, revealing she would also be willing to undergo sterilisation and claimed she and her husband have agreed to not have any more children should they split up.