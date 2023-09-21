Drawn a blank when it comes to school holiday ideas? We've got you covered! Photo / Getty Images

Drawn a blank when it comes to school holiday ideas? We've got you covered! Photo / Getty Images

The school holidays have crept up on us again.

It seems like just last week we were twiddling our thumbs in the cold winter gloom, trying to figure out how to keep the ever-present “I’m bored” sonatas at bay while brainstorming “fun” things to do in the not-so-fun weather.

Now, spring has sprung and there are so many things to look forward to - most importantly, the warmer weather.

Don’t let the anxiety of the kiddies’ holiday roster get the best of you. Take a leaf out of our well-researched book on all things child-friendly with our jam-packed school holiday guide. You’re welcome.

Paw Patrol adventure at Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie adventure at Sea Life Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium. Photo / Sea Life Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium

This September, Paw Patrol is on a roll at Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium.

Help the Mighty Pups rescue the missing sea creatures from the super-villains to celebrate the release of Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, in cinemas over the school holidays.

With problem-solving challenges, interactive spaces and a whole lot of fun to be had, cross a day off the holiday calendar to learn about the ocean with the most iconic pups in town.

When: September 23 – October 8

September 23 – October 8 Where: 23 Tamaki Drive, Ōrākei, Auckland

Kids’ afternoon tea at JW Marriott

The JW Kiwiana Kids' High Tea. Photo / JW Marriott

Ditch the teddy bears and enjoy a real tea party at the JW Marriott this September.

JW Kiwiana Kids High Tea is the perfect place to catch up with your kids over a sophisticated cup of tea and a whole lot of laughs.

Inspired by Kiwi childhood favourites - lamingtons, fairy breads, sausage rolls, you name it - with a milkshake of their choosing, an afternoon tea is the perfect treat for budding foodies, especially if their eyes are bigger than their stomachs.

When: Anytime during the holidays

Where: JW Marriot lounge and bar, 22-26 Albert Street, Auckland CBD

Pizza-making with KidzKitchen at Main Course

Pizza-making with KidzKitchen at Main Course. Photo / Getty Images

If your kid is a Heston Blumenthal at heart, a Jamie Oliver at their core or a Scooby Doo when it comes to their stomach, get them aproned-up and in the kitchen these school holidays with KidzKitchen.

An opportunity to learn some new skills while filling their tummies along the way, this experience is a fun - and delicious - activity to keep busy bodies entertained and hungry stomachs stuffed.

When: October 6

Where: Main Course, 20 Beaumont Street, Auckland CBD

A day with the giraffes at Auckland Zoo

The giraffe experience at Auckland Zoo. Photo / Auckland Zoo

Stand on your tippy-toes with the tallest animal around.

Auckland Zoo has a tailored giraffe experience where you can learn about the gentle giants and hear some tall tales about their day-to-days, all while sharing snacks and grabbing snaps with the long-necked, long-tongued, long-everything giraffes.

When: Thursdays, 12pm

Where: Auckland Zoo, Motions Rd, Western Springs

Egypt: In the Time of Pharaohs at Auckland Museum

For history buffs and Egypt whizzes - parents and children alike - a day at the museum is just what the holiday roster ordered.

Make history lessons cool again and travel back in time to explore the fascinating world of ancient Egypt. The exhibit features over 300 original artefacts, immersive displays and models and tall tales about the Egyptian pharaohs who ruled the deserts 5000 years ago.

A trip to northern Africa might be out of the budget, but a trip to the Egypt exhibition is $15 for kids, $25 for adults and free for museum members.

When: June 15 - November 12

Where: Auckland Domain, Parnell

All Blacks Experience at SkyCity

The All Blacks Experience at SkyCity. Photo / All Blacks Experience

Rugby rugrats can score big with SkyCity’s All Blacks experience.

Whether it’s learning how to be a future All Black or hearing stories about some of rugby’s most famous players, matches and moments on the field, ignite a passion for the sport and love of the game in your little ones these school holidays.

Who knows; if you play your cards right, you might have a pal on the couch, on the stands or even on the field one day.

When: Throughout the holidays

Where: SkyCity, corner of Victoria and Federal Street, Auckland

Disney Princess - The Concert

Disney Princess – The Concert is on at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre at the Aotea Centre. Photo / Disney

Nothing quite bonds parent and child like singing along to your favourite songs - cue You’ve Got A Friend In Me.

Don’t reserve your singing lessons for car rides and bedtime procrastinations - book to see Disney Princess - The Concert for a night of song, dance and tear-inducing bonding with your babies.

Not only will you and your kids know all the words to every single one of these Disney classics, but nothing will beat the look on your children’s faces when they see a princess in real life - that’s when the magic really sets in.

When: September 26

Where: Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre, 50 Mayoral Drive, Auckland CBD

Go for a dip at your local pool

Head to the public pools this springtime. Photo / Getty Images

There’s no better time to pop on the swimmers and get water-ready for summer.

The perfect way to prepare for a summer spent at the beach, by the pool and in the water is by ensuring your kids’ water skills are in tip-top shape come December. Nothing will put a smile on their face - and your nerves at ease - like being safe in the water this summer.

Plus, with the weather warming up, why would you want to be anywhere else?

When: Opening times vary

Where: See here for the one closest to you

Megan Watts is a Lifestyle and Entertainment digital producer for the New Zealand Herald whose passions include honest journalism, TikTok beauty hacks and doing things for the plot.