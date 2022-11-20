Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Say cheese: The hidden dangers of mould on your food

By Jennifer Bowden
4 mins to read
Certain moulds and mould toxins cause significant health problems, so it’s highly advisable to avoid eating mouldy foods. Photo / 123RF

Certain moulds and mould toxins cause significant health problems, so it’s highly advisable to avoid eating mouldy foods. Photo / 123RF

Even a tiny circle of mould can send toxins deep inside food, and some of them can overwhelm our defence systems.

Question:

I can never tell when feta cheese is growing mould because it is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle