Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, speaks at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley on January 22, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo /Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, called upon the words of the late Queen in a rousing speech at her friend Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial service.

According to People, Ferguson, 63 told the crowd of mourners at Presley’s service at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, she was speaking in an effort to “celebrate the extraordinary Lisa Marie,” who died after suffering two heart attacks. She was 54.

“I stand here with great honor because we called each other ‘sissy,’ and I’ve been with you all for all your lives really,” said the royal, formerly married to the Queen’s son, Prince Andrew.

Taking a note from the late Queen, she continued: “Sissy this is for you with affection.

“My late mother-in-law used to say that nothing [that] can be said can begin to take away the anguish and the pain of these moments, because grief is the price we pay for love. And how right she was.”

Lisa Marie Presley with her mother, Priscilla Presley, centre and daughters, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, left, Riley Keough, second from right, and Harper's twin Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, far right. Photo / Getty Images

Turning to Presley’s family, mother Priscilla, daughter Riley Keough, half-brother Navarone Garcia, ex-husband Michael Lockwood, their 14-year-old twin daughters Finley and Harper and late son Benjamin’s girlfriend Diana Jay, Ferguson said:

“We look at Priscilla as a mother to Lisa Marie, we look at Lisa Marie and say, ‘You lost a son,’” Ferguson said of Presley’s son who died in 2020.

“Mothers losing children — there are no words for it. So today we talk about action. Action is the way we can go forward, we can light the flame. So for Riley, for Harper and Finley and the entire family, we march forward in support of you. All of us are with you. If you just put out your hand we will be there. I will definitely be there.”

The former royal went on to share a poem by George Frost, written for his late fater, British TV journalist David Frost.

“I’ve had my life and enjoyed every second. But as it is, another life beckoned.

“It’s important to know that I have not gone. And I hope that, on you all, my light has shone. Stay in the sunshine, rest never in the shade. Don’t curse my absence, as this light you’ll evade. I live in the smiles, the moon, stars and sky. And I feel eternal pride as I watch you all fly. And for my darling children who wonder what to do. Just have a wonderful time, as I will, living through you.”

After news of Presley’s shock death on January 12 broke, Ferguson posted a tribute to Instagram.

According to the Daily Mail, Ferguson and Presley met in 2009, and Presley attended the Duchess’ 50th birthday party in London the same year.



