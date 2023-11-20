The Duchess of York gave some saucy advice on a morning talk show. Photo / AP

Sarah Ferguson has made a rather x-rated confession while appearing on a morning talk show.

The Duchess of York - who was previously married to Prince Andrew - has revealed her top tip for any tired relationship, claiming “saucy underwear” can put the magic back into a relationship.

The confession came about when the 64-year-old was answering viewers’ relationship questions on This Morning earlier this week and heard from a woman who was struggling to balance intimacy with her husband alongside her duties as a mother.

Sarah - who was also guest editing the show quickly advised the “element of surprise” can be just what is needed to bring the “magic” back into a stale romance and suggested planning a “treat” would help.

Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson appeared on This Morning, where she shared some saucy relationship advice. Photo / ITV

The duchess advised: “You pop down and get [to] a lovely, saucy underwear department, [put some] in your chest of drawers and you blow-dry your hair, and take him out on a treat.

“It needs to be more treats that he is lost for words. So you say to him, ‘Don’t worry tonight, darling, we are going to pop off somewhere’, and you’ve arranged the whole thing and it’s all organised.

“It’s the element of surprise. It will bring the magic back into your relationship,” she said, adding: “Get that sexy underwear out!”

The woman thanked her and promised Sarah she would get to Ann Summers as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, another viewer bemoaned her relationship had come to a “standstill” and lost its “spark”, prompting the Her Heart for a Compass author to suggest she take charge.

What a fun day it's been with our guest editor and co-host Sarah, Duchess of York! ✨ https://t.co/mvnbXs65HN — This Morning (@thismorning) November 20, 2023

After learning that the couple used to bond over climbing, she said: “I think you need to get a weekend away climbing and he’s not allowed to complain, it’s a surprise, and all the friends are brought in on it.

“And you have to go, and it’s an afternoon on Friday, get time off work, and you say, ‘Darling, it’s your weekend, it’s a special weekend for you’.

“And I know everyone is going to say, ‘Well, it should be up to the man, it should be up to the man to do it.’

“You know women are in charge, so you might as well take charge and go climbing for the weekend.

She finally advised the woman to say: “We can have a lovely weekend with the saucy underwear on.’”